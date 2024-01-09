DUSA: Quality-Heavy Portfolio Lags On Growth, Remains A Hold

Chawalit Banpot/iStock via Getty Images

2023 was a grossly successful year for the Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA), an actively managed fund with a highly selective investment strategy based on the Davis Investment Discipline. Its objective is "long-term capital growth and capital preservation." Last year, it outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the fund that tracks the index DUSA compares its total returns to (as mentioned on page 3 of the summary prospectus), by about 7.83%. If we look a bit closer at the monthly performance figures, we will notice that it were January, July, and December returns that contributed most, allowing DUSA to outmaneuver the market even despite its dismal March, when its financials-heavy portfolio was disproportionately affected by the ripple effects of the bank runs.

Month % outperformance Jan 4.96% Feb -1.02% Mar -6.19% Apr 1.92% May 0.97% Jun 0.78% Jul 3.11% Aug -2.35% Sep 1.21% Oct 0.72% Nov -0.86% Dec 3.57% Total 7.83% Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Overall, while this was an unquestionably impressive alpha, especially considering the challenging conditions of the rollercoaster year, it goes without saying that robust returns should always be contextualized. And it turns out that 2023 was just the first year when DUSA finally beat the market (in this case, proxied with an S&P 500 ETF) since its launch in January 2017. In 2017–2022, it trailed IVV and other plays with similar investment mandates like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), with underperformance varying from just a few bps (vs. IVV) like in 2019, mostly attributable to the differences in expense ratios, to over 11% in 2021, when its long-term-focused portfolio appeared to be less prepared for the capital rotation.

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Unsurprisingly, there is nothing impressive when it comes to the annualized total return. Unfortunately, its maximum drawdown also appeared to be the deepest in this group.

Portfolio DUSA IVV SPY VOO Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $19,561 $23,648 $23,564 $23,628 CAGR 10.19% 13.25% 13.19% 13.24% Stdev 19.46% 16.86% 16.84% 16.85% Best Year 34.15% 31.25% 31.22% 31.35% Worst Year -19.55% -18.16% -18.17% -18.19% Max. Drawdown -28.72% -23.93% -23.93% -23.91% Sharpe Ratio 0.51 0.72 0.72 0.72 Sortino Ratio 0.75 1.1 1.1 1.1 Market Correlation 0.93 1 1 1 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is February 2017–December 2023.

Another issue is that DUSA captured more downside and less upside than the S&P 500 ETFs; it also had fewer positive periods.

Metric DUSA IVV SPY VOO Upside Capture Ratio (%) 96.38 100.43 100.24 100.33 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 105.63 97.24 97.25 97.18 Positive Periods 53 out of 83 (63.86%) 58 out of 83 (69.88%) 58 out of 83 (69.88%) 58 out of 83 (69.88%) Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

So, I see little to no reason to upgrade the ETF to a Buy after I assigned it a conservative Hold rating twice, both in the July and October articles. Nevertheless, we should still review how DUSA's factor story has evolved over the previous months as its portfolio has seen significant adjustments.

Major changes: slimmer portfolio, exposure to foreign equities trimmed, quality boosted

Since my October coverage, DUSA's portfolio has seen major changes as it has become much slimmer, with numerous non-U.S. stocks removed. There has also been a solid improvement on the quality front, while other factor characteristics have not changed much. Let us address all that separately.

More specifically, DUSA has removed the following stocks:

Company Original Ticker U.S. Ticker Weight (%, as of October 2) DBS Group Holdings Ltd. DBS SP (OTCPK:DBSDY) 3.37 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 005930 KS (OTCPK:SSNLF) 2.24 Ping An Insurance (Group) 2318 HK (OTCPK:PNGAY) 1.64 Danske Bank A/S DANSKE DC (OTCPK:DNKEY) 1.55 Bank of America (BAC) (BAC) 1.32 JD.com, Inc., Class A, ADR JD (JD) 1.04 Prosus N.V., Class N PRX NA (OTCPK:PROSY) 0.53 Naspers Ltd. - N NPN SJ (OTCPK:NPSNY) 0.33 Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and the fund, compiled by the author

Regarding the reasons to sell, in the summary prospectus, it is said that

Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions, or for other purposes.

As we can see, the majority of companies removed are foreign (for instance, Denmark- and Singapore-based), and we can only guess whether the decision was driven by FX considerations (i.e., an anticipation that the end of the restrictive monetary policy in the U.S. will be insufficient to prop up the DKK, the KRW, etc.) or not.

At the same time, the fund added Texas Instruments (TXN) and AGCO (AGCO).

As a consequence, as of January 4, DUSA had a portfolio of just 21 stocks, with the main five accounting for close to 47% of the net assets. The ETF's sector mix has changed only marginally, with financials still dominating.

Created using data from DUSA and Seeking Alpha

What has changed in terms of factors? Let us illustrate with the following chart:

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund. Holdings as of January 4, financial data as of January 5

First, we see that DUSA still favors stocks with a lower growth premium, as shown by its mid-single-digit earnings yield that comes with a 1% forward EPS growth rate. A Price/Sales ratio remains below 3x, which is a healthy result for an equity mix with a weighted-average market cap of about $425 billion. Again, this is mostly driven by the financial sector, which I emphasized in the October note.

What is also essential to understand is that the share of stocks with a B- Quant Valuation rating or higher is now approaching 26%, which is a remarkable result for a mega-caps-heavy mix, thanks to the key contributor, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), which has a 10.6% weight in the portfolio.

What has improved solidly is DUSA's quality exposure. More specifically, as of January 5, none of the stocks had a Quant Profitability grade of D+ or weaker. This is the strongest result since I started covering the ETF. Those in the A league (including +/-) now account for more than 86% of the net assets. For a better context, almost all the companies except for Intel (INTC) turned a profit in the last twelve months, with the WA net income margin standing at about 17%, a rather healthy result, mostly supported by solidly profitable TXN, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Applied Materials (AMAT). Yet its weighted-average Return on Assets of around 6% is mostly a disappointment; the reasons are illustrated by the chart below.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

However, it is explainable as most holdings are financials, and the sector itself has a weak median ROA of just 1.16%.

Finally, on the growth front, I should highlight that ~33% of DUSA's net assets are allocated to companies that are forecast to deliver lower EPS going forward, with INTC's almost 30% anticipated contraction being the most notable example.

Final thoughts

The factor story that can be found inside the DUSA portfolio is mostly appealing, as the fund is heavy in top-quality stocks with modest valuations. Nevertheless, there are a few issues that weigh on my rating. First, I find DUSA's track record unconvincing. Second, this basket has rather soft growth characteristics (measured using forward EPS, revenue growth rates shown in the table above), which I believe is suboptimal for 2024. Third, I believe the expense ratio of 61 bps is rather burdensome. The Hold rating is maintained.