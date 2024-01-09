Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DDV Model Works; Forecasting T Bond Rate Is The Problem

Jan. 09, 2024 7:04 AM ETDJIA, TIP, VTIP, SCHP, STIP, LTPZ, SPIP, STPZ, TIPZ, TIPX, TDTT, TDTF, PBTP
Tony Hayes, CFA profile picture
Tony Hayes, CFA
566 Followers

Summary

  • Over the last quarter, the DJIA price has been volatile due to changes in the Dividend Discount Value, which is strongly influenced by the 30-year T bond yield.
  • October's rise in the 30-year T bond yield above 4.5% caused a substantial drop in the DDV and DJIA prices, but they have since recovered.
  • The DDV model is effective, but accurately forecasting the DJIA dividend and the 30-year T bond yield remains challenging.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past three months, the price of the DJIA has moved in line with changes in the two main vectors of its Dividend Discount Value (DDV) which has been particularly volatile. There has been no problem with the DDV

This article was written by

Tony Hayes, CFA profile picture
Tony Hayes, CFA
566 Followers
Anthony G. B. (Tony) Hayes BSc (Hons.), DIA, CFA. Tony is an all-round investment professional with a broad range of credentials, skills, contacts and work experience in Canada, England, the United States and Australia. His career spanning four decades has been in the investment and mining industries as a corporate director, president, executive director, research manager, money manager as well as being a top-ranked Canadian metals and mining analyst in the 1970s and 1980s. Hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland he now lives in Niagara-on-the Lake in the deep-south.of Canada. Contact details: agbhayes@gmail.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DJIA--
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF
TIP--
iShares TIPS Bond ETF
VTIP--
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
SCHP--
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF™
STIP--
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.