ipopba

Investment Thesis

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has seen its share price take a breather in the past few months. However, I recommend that investors do not take this opportunity to buy more stock in this company at this time.

There are plenty of very strong opportunities in the market right now and C3.ai isn't one of them.

Notably, I argue that its share price is too stretched for what its underlying prospects are expected to be. Consequently, I remain neutral on this stock as I have for some time. Even as I recognize that this business has no debt, and carries about 20% of its market cap as cash on its balance sheet.

Rapid Recap

Back in June, I said in a neutral analysis:

The company with arguably the best ticker for the present time guided for mediocre growth rates for the year ahead. [...] However, one thing is clear, for all the narrative coming out of C3.ai, this is evidently not a fast-growing company.

Six months on and I stand by those comments.

Author's performance on AI stock

Above we see C3.ai's stock performance since I penned that neutral analysis.

C3.ai's Near-Term Prospects

C3.ai is a company that helps other businesses make better decisions using AI. They provide a platform where companies can build and deploy AI-driven applications to analyze large amounts of data. This data might come from various sources like sensors, machines, or customer interactions. C3.ai's platform allows businesses to use AI to predict future trends, identify patterns, and gain valuable insights.

Essentially, they empower companies to leverage AI technology for smarter, more informed decision-making across different aspects of their operations, from predicting maintenance needs to optimizing processes and improving overall efficiency.

C3.ai's focus on generative AI, with the recent introduction of the C3 Generative AI suite, seems to be a major driver of their prospects. They highlight their success in closing agreements, expanding partnerships, and increasing customer engagements, particularly in sectors like federal, defense, healthcare, and manufacturing. The collaboration with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, the recognition in AI innovation lists, and the expansion of their product offerings, especially in the generative AI space, all contribute to a positive narrative for C3.ai's near opportunities.

However, C3.ai does face notable challenges. One key challenge revolves around the evolving landscape of decision-making processes in organizations. The emergence of AI governance functions in the last 3 to 6 months is identified as a potential obstacle, leading to lengthening decision cycles. This shift in decision-making processes is acknowledged to have added a step to the sales process, impacting revenue in the short term. Additionally, during its recent earnings call, there was a mention of sales execution challenges in Europe.

Furthermore, the transition from a subscription-based pricing model to a consumption-based pricing model, undertaken to align with industry standards, has been a double-edged sword. While it is expected to enhance accessibility for new customers, reduce entry barriers, and increase adoption in the long run, the short to medium-term effects on revenue growth are made clear and are not alluring (more on this soon).

Management notes that its near-term outlook points to pressures on free cash flow and profitability due to this transition. Accordingly, given this context, let's discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Decidedly Sub-20% CAGR

AI revenue growth rates

C3.ai's guidance leads one to believe that sub20% CAGR is what's in store for investors. Let's think about this for a moment. Let's put aside its alluring narrative and think about whether sub-20% CAGR is truly commensurate with the sort of high growth narrative that C3.ai propels to investors?

Furthermore, consider the size of C3.ai's recent quarterly revenue beats.

SA Premium

The size of its quarterly revenue beats has often been in the low single digits. And then, to further confound matters, the size of these beats has generally become progressively smaller in the most recent quarters.

What's more, the latest quarterly revenue was in actuality a miss on the top line. For a company that is expected to live up to its ticker symbol, of being well placed to embrace meaningful future growth and participation in the rapidly expanding AI sector, I find that its fundamentals simply don't live up to its narrative.

As I look ahead to fiscal 2025 (starting in 2 quarters), I believe that C3.ai will be delivering sub-20% CAGR in fiscal 2025.

Given this background, I struggle to see how this stock is anything but overly priced for what it offers investors.

AI Stock Valuation -- Too Hyped Up

Data by YCharts

Presently, C3.ai is priced at just over 10x forward sales. Admittedly, this is a contraction from its recent historical valuation, when its multiple was close to 15x forward sales. But is this enough of a contraction to provide investors with a margin of safety? I'm not convinced.

Allow me to throw up a comparison.

Data by YCharts

Before readers get overly vexed allow me to make it clear that I'm not saying that C3.ai's prospects overlap with those of Salesforce, the world's biggest CRM platform. However, one could state that Salesforce Einstein does meaningfully overlap with C3.ai.

That being said, on the other hand, I would assert that Salesforce is an example of a company that is well-placed to benefit from the expansion of AI. And although Salesforce is growing slightly slower than C3.ai, Salesforce does carry the profitability that I do not believe C3.ai is expected to reach at any point in the next 5 years.

Again, I'm not saying that Salesforce is the perfect comparable to C3.ai. Perhaps, Palantir (PLTR) would be a better comparison or Amazon's AWS would be a better comparison. Alas, I digress. The point I'm making here is that C3.ai's an unprofitable business and that its stock does not offer investors a compelling upside potential.

For one, its growth rates are rather pedestrian. Secondly, there are plenty of competitors that can offer very similar solutions to C3.ai, meaning that this business has a very narrow moat (if it has one at all!) Indeed, personally, I fail to see it having any sort of competitive moat in its operations.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, caution is warranted for investors considering C3.ai at its current valuation.

Despite the positive narrative surrounding C3.ai's foray into generative AI and its collaborations, the financials paint a less optimistic picture. With revenue growth rates projected to remain below 20% CAGR, the company's fundamentals may not align with the high-growth narrative it promotes.

The transition to a consumption-based pricing model and challenges in decision-making processes pose additional hurdles. Comparisons with other industry players, like Salesforce or Palantir, suggest that C3.ai's unprofitable business model may lack the compelling upside potential seen in more established competitors. The valuation, presently at just over 10x forward sales, raises concerns about whether the contraction from historical multiples is sufficient to provide investors with a margin of safety.

In essence, C3.ai's current stock valuation appears overly hyped, and investors may find more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the market.