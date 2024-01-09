Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MercadoLibre: An Undervalued Overachiever

Jan. 09, 2024 7:17 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock3 Comments
Financial Odyssey profile picture
Financial Odyssey
76 Followers

Summary

  • MercadoLibre is a leading company in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech marketplaces.
  • These markets are projected to grow significantly up until at least 2027.
  • MELI has proven it knows how to execute its business plan and has set itself up to continue to do so.
  • The main risks are that MercadoLibre may suffer if competition from larger competitors becomes stronger, or if they are forced to operate in a weakened economy for an extended period - particularly if that weakness is due to political or regulatory forces.
  • I’ve calculated the fair value of MercadoLibre’s share price to be approximately $1,980.70 and believe this company is currently undervalued.

van from the Mercado Livre company delivers products purchased over the Internet

Leonidas Santana

Introduction

If someone asked me to explain why I thought MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was a great company in just one sentence, I'd say "it's the Amazon of Latin America." Then when they ask how the Amazon River was able to generate

I'm a retail investor that manages a personal 6 figure portfolio and looks for undervalued companies to invest in, typically in the technology sector. However, as long as the business model is simple enough to understand, I'm comfortable looking into any industry. My strategy primarily involves investing in stocks that have a significant margin of safety, which helps to mitigate against unforeseen risk.My purpose for writing on Seeking Alpha originated back in 2022, when there was an abundance of cheap stocks while everyone was overwhelming bearish on the market. I heavily invested into Meta, Shopify and Amazon - where the former two have since risen by over 150% and the latter rising by over 50% over the next year. Another recent win for me in 2023 is Palantir, which has now risen over 100%. I've recently realized that I should have been writing on Seeking Alpha during this time period and drawing attention to these companies - which I'm now attempting to do going forward.As to my private life, I'm a qualified civil engineer, so numbers have always been my strong suit. My investing goal is to manage a personal 7 figure portfolio within the next 10 years. While the overall market can be unpredictable and I don't have a crystal ball - I do believe I'm on track to achieve this goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
CuPoTKa
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (798)
Mercado Pago is way more than Paypal - it's a digital bank, wallet, wireless payments, credit cards. (I didn't dig, but maybe also loans, deposits - and if not, it's coming in the future).
And the coupling of digital banking and marketplace is extremely strong offering, like 1+1=3.
They can offer for example BNPL or instant loan when you buy - not something that Paypal or Amazon Pay do.

Similar concept is KASPI.KZ, which started as a bank and developed into market place, in contrast with MELI, which started as marketplace and added fintech services.
Although they are in different geographies but from amazing moat of KASPI in KZ - we can learn that this coupling of marketplace with digital banking and fintech is extremely sticky. Kaspi bank had meteoric growth from 8th largest bank in KZ to 2nd.

In my view - other fintech services (even banks) have no chance in the geography where MercadoLibre is dominant and the opposite, other marketplaces have no chance where MercadoPago is dominant as a wallet.
F
Fightdoctor
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (127)
Great review. If someone wants to diversify into South America he would be hard pressed to find a safer or better company than MELI.
S
ST33
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (1)
Thank you for the research. I bought some MELI stock a year or so ago and have been thinking of adding to it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

