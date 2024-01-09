Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dropbox: Investment Thesis Update

Jan. 09, 2024 7:28 AM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX) Stock1 Comment
Alessandro Merlini profile picture
Alessandro Merlini
57 Followers

Summary

  • Dropbox's financial performance has exceeded expectations, with revenue expected to increase by 7.4% in 2023.
  • The integration of acquired companies and the addition of new services have improved Dropbox's offerings.
  • The main investment thesis remains the same, focusing on Dropbox's ability to generate cash flow and use it for buybacks.

Dropbox Debuts On Nasdaq Exchange

Drew Angerer

Introduction

More than a year has passed since my first article on this platform and the topic was precisely Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). Re-reading it I see many critical issues and I am much more proud of the last

This article was written by

Alessandro Merlini profile picture
Alessandro Merlini
57 Followers
I like to call myself a value investor because I try to invest in great companies by paying them less than they are worth to have a margin of safety. The first thing I think about before  investing in a company is the potential loss I can incur and the likelihood of this occurring. I don't see volatility as a risk, I invest for the long term and I don't care about short term swings caused by market euphoria or fear. In my opinion, volatility is a problem when you want to get out of a position quickly or when you don't know what you are buying. I am not a trader and I want to understand the businesses in which I invest my savings.Some of the investors I admire most who have helped shape my thinking are Warren Buffet, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, and Mohnish Pabrai.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Alessandro Merlini profile picture
Alessandro Merlini
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (11)
P.s. If sbc, which has been about 40% of total fcf in the last two years, is taken into account, the same DCF model can be used by changing the payout ratio from 100% to 60%. accordingly, the valuations for the three cases are:

worst: $8.2 (-22%)
base: $11.9 (-19%)
best: $14.6 (-16.5%)

This is true if you believe that sbc will remain a major part of the fcf in the coming years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.