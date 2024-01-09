piranka

We're picking up our coverage of the EDA, or Electronic Design Automation market, this year; Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) remains the best-positioned player in the EDA market to outperform in 1H24, in our opinion. The EDA market is on the radar for many investors and analysts alike, largely due to its resilient nature in all market backdrops, and our optimistic outlook on SNPS is due to: 1. Belief that the stock will be more resilient than the semis peer group due to EDA resilience, and 2. Expectation that SNPS will experience more traction as startups and companies race to design chips in the post-AI boom and now a rebound in WFE spending post-correction. SNPS is highly exposed to the EDA market, with EDA revenue representing ~64% of total revenue for FY24. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by around 16% since our initial buy rating note in August 2022.

The following outlines SNPS' revenue by product groups for FY24.

4Q24 Earnings

The EDA market encompasses software/hardware and services with the mission of planning, designing, verifying, and manufacturing semiconductor devices or chips. The EDA market mirrors the semi-cap industry in the sense that three main players dominate both; for the semi-cap, they're Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), and ASML (ASML). And for EDA, we have SNPS, Cadence (CDNS), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). SNPS and CDNS stock performance have a high correlation, and while we're bullish on both, we prefer the former; the following graph outlines both stocks' performance against the S&P 500 over the past six months.

We continue to prefer SNPS over CDNS as the company holds the largest market share, ~37.8%, with CDNS acting as second player with 29.4%. We see attractive entry points at current levels and would recommend investors explore entry points on pullbacks.

The following outlines the three main players in the EDA space and their respective market shares.

The EDA market is not immune to cyclicity, and in turn, SNPS is not without risk. However, within the current inventory correction cycle, the EDA market isn't seeing any real cycle as we believe the cyclicality headwinds were offset by the increased number of startups trying to design chips after the AI boom. These startups are trying and testing ways to create AI chips, and the thirst for AI sustains demand for EDA players even in the market downtrend. Both SNPS and CDNS are solid investments in this market in the longer term, as we think they'll continue to see solid growth as long as the semi-industry exists and seeks to achieve Moore's Law. We expect that in the medium term, they will continue to outperform slightly to perform in line with the semi-index, but we recommend investors begin building a position on pullbacks for longer-term returns. We think the only real risk for these names is a rival provider in the EDA market stealing market share; this would likely play out as a Chinese rival company as the Biden administration export ban forces China to look inward for advanced tech. We don't see new Chinese competition joining the market ahead of 2025, as the focus for China now is access to advanced tech from the semi-cap

Additionally, we think SNPS could be at higher risk of underperforming if there is an AI correction at some point this year. If there is an AI correction, which we expect there will be, the EDA market will likely be more immune than the semi peer group, but SNPS will still feel the pressure of the correction due to its now exposure to AI-related revenues. We continue to think SNPS will fare better than the peer group and see a favorable risk-reward profile for the stock in 2024.

Valuation

SNPS is expensive relative to the peer group. We think SNPS is fairly valued for its unique position in the EDA market; we believe that similar to ASML, Tesla (TSLA), and Apple (AAPL), dealing with a higher multiple is often a must with industry leaders. We also see room for materially higher top-line growth in 2024 as the WFE spend rebounds and the need to design more advanced chips after the AI boom intensifies. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 34.7x C2024 EPS $13.97 compared to the peer group average of 30.5x. The stock is trading at 10.7x EV/C2024 sales versus the peer group average of 6.2x. We understand investors' concern over SNPS's higher multiple, but we continue to see a favorable risk-reward profile for SNPS in 2024 and 2025. We think this is a name for longer-term investors looking for steady growth and macro resilience.

The following chart outlines SNPS's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock; all 14 analysts covering the stock on Refinitiv are buy-rated. We think SNPS is straightforward in its annual growth potential within the EDA market, so we share Wall Street's bullish outlook on the stock.

The stock is currently priced at $485 per share. The median sell-side price target is $625, while the mean is $611. The following chart outlines SNPS sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We continue to be buy-rated on SNPS, targeting longer-term investors; we think the EDA space will continue to be resilient in 1H24 as fears of the correction and macro headwinds spilling into this year augment. The EDA market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2028, and we see SNPS being a major benefactor of this growth. We expect to see higher top-line growth in FY25 as the semi inventory correction is completed and WFE spending accelerates, acting as a positive tailwind for chip design. Additionally, we expect the company will continue to experience the near-term catalyst of startups racing to design new chips. We recommend investors explore entry points on pullbacks.