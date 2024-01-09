Pattarapol Chainimit/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have been experiencing tough times in the last couple of years, which saw its margins decrease and profitability deteriorating due to the macroeconomic conditions of high-interest rates and lingering inflation. In this article, I will be looking at the company´s financial health in more detail to see if it would be a good time to buy the stock. Unfortunately, the company´s problems are not over yet, and I believe there will be further pain coming. Even though the company is trading at a discount to its fair value, I assign a hold rating until I see substantial improvements in the company´s profitability.

Briefly on the Company

Leggett & Platt is a steel coil pioneer of bedsprings. The company is highly diversified in many business units. It designs and manufactures many engineered products found in homes and automobiles. Their main business is within the bedding products segment. The company supplies components like recliner mechanisms, sofa sleeper systems, and mattress innerspring to many furniture manufacturers. Their other revenue stream comes from the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures seat adjusters, headrests, and other comfort systems for cars. The flooring and textile segment is the top revenue segment for the company. This segment supplies components used by home and work manufacturers, which provide comfort and motion in their products. I like the company because it operates in 15 different business units, which means it is better protected from the cyclicality of businesses.

Financials

As of Q3 ´23, the company had around $274m in cash and equivalents against and around $2B in long-term debt. Many investors tend to avoid companies that have excessive leverage on their books, and I don't blame them, especially if the debt looks to be very risky. There are a few metrics I like to look at to decide whether the management of the company is smart about debt. Spoiler alert, the company´s solvency ratios are all within the acceptable ranges. Debt-to-assets ratio has hovered around 0.4 for the last five years, and I consider anything under 0.6 to be acceptable. Debt-to-equity ratio of under 1.5 is also good, which the company has achieved. Lastly, to be sure that the company can manage its debt, I look at the company´s ability to cover the annual interest expense on debt. Many analysts look for at least a 2x coverage ratio, while I prefer to see at least a 5x because it allows for much more room for bad years of performance. As of the latest quarter, the mentioned solvency metrics are 0.38, 1.2, and 4.1, respectively. So, it is safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The company´s current ratio has also been within the range I consider to be an efficient current ratio. Anything from 1.5-2.0 I consider efficient use of the company´s assets. It allows for easy repayments of short-term obligations and enough capital to further the growth of the company. As of the latest quarter, it stood at around 1.9.

Current Ratio (Author)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, the most recent year has seen a continuation in the deterioration of margins across the board. Ever since 2021, the company saw its margins deteriorate due to higher costs of production of steel rods, caused by the higher inflation numbers we saw over the whole of FY22 and FY23. These are coming down, which may improve margins in the next year or two, but that will also depend on the market price of steel rods. The management expects the metal margin "to be down mid-teens versus 2022", so I do not anticipate margins to improve for a little while longer.

Margins (Seeking Alpha)

We can see the same decline reflected in the company´s ROA and ROE metrics. The highs in FY21 are going to be high to get back to unless the macroeconomic environment improves drastically, which eventually it will, and I would expect the company to see similar returns once again. A similar situation can be seen in the company´s return on total capital or ROTC, which measures the company´s profitability and capital efficiency relative to the total capital employed. So, it seems that the company´s operations have been affected by the surge in the cost of production. The company has been losing its competitive advantage, however, once everything stabilizes, I don't see why these wouldn't recover either unless the management drops the ball.

Efficiency and Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of revenues, I can see the company has been steadily growing over the last decade. Furthermore, I can see that the growth has been accelerating in recent years, however, analysts estimate around an 8.4% decline in revenues for FY23.

After FY23, the analysts aren’t showing any growth either. I take these kinds of estimates with a grain of salt, as it is very hard to predict how the company is going to perform, especially with such an uncertain macro environment. So, for my valuation model, I will be approaching estimates with a conservative mindset, to give myself more margin for error.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, the company seems to have been struggling with efficiency and profitability in recent years, which is understandable given the macroeconomy we´re in. I am confident that the company will emerge unscathed once everything becomes more certain because the company´s balance sheet is very strong, and I don't see many risks in terms of the leverage it carries. The company should be able to weather any sort of meaningful downturn without much pain.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, I will be approaching my DCF model with a conservative mindset for the extra margin of safety. For revenues, I will incorporate the -8.4% decline for FY23, however, for the next years, I will grow revenues but by not as much as its 3-year CAGR, to keep it conservative. To cover my basis, I will also include a more conservative and optimistic case. Below are those assumptions, and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I went with a reduction of EPS due to margin contraction in FY23. After that, I assumed the company´s operations get more profitable and efficient over time but not by much to keep it safe. Below are those assumptions compared to FY22 numbers. You can see that the company gets back to the same profitability as it saw in FY22 by FY25.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For my DCF model, I went with the company´s WACC of around 7.4% as my discount rate and 2.5% as my terminal growth rate. Additionally, I added another 20% margin of safety on top of these estimates, just to be even more safe. With that said, the company´s intrinsic value is around $30 a share, meaning the company is trading at a slight discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments and Investor Takeaway

So, on paper it seems that the company is a good deal at these prices, however, I do not recommend starting a position right now, because I would like to see margins starting to improve from where they are right now. The environment of high-interest rates and lingering inflation is going to bring more volatility to the company´s performance and overall stock market, which may present a better entry point.

I would like to see what the management is going to say about the upcoming couple of quarters when the company reports its FY23 numbers at the beginning of February. Once we have more clarity on profitability, I would be looking to start a position, but only when there is certainty, as I don't like to gamble in hopes that the company will improve. It will improve eventually, but until then I think that the share price will continue to underperform for a little while longer.

The company has a very attractive dividend yield of 7.19%, which according to Seeking Alpha is at risk of being cut. The payout ratio is over 100%, which is not ideal. The company has been increasing dividends for over 50 years, which begs the question if the company will prioritize the dividend. The management has increased the dividend in the third quarter by 4.5%, and the company´s long-term priorities haven't changed, which include first and foremost "funding organic growth, paying dividends, funding strategic acquisitions, and repurchasing shares". I would be a little bit weary since the management isn't prioritizing the dividend, however, it is up there in importance. If the company does decide to trim its dividend, which I don't think is very likely, the share price will suffer further. It is very unclear what´s going to happen and only time will tell.