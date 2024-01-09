Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Opera: The New Future Of Personalized Web Browsing Amidst AI Integration Makes Me Bullish

Jan. 09, 2024
Summary

  • With rising interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to power computer software, Opera Limited capitalizes on current trends, which coupled with potential consumer sentiment could greatly boost performance.
  • Valuations place OPRA at a healthy intrinsic value, making it currently undervalued.
  • Overall, OPRA ticks the boxes of low debt, steady margins and revenue generation while following consumer demand trends as a sustainable industry to look into in the years to come.
  • I believe that OPRA deserves a strong buy rating in the intermediate term.

An independent Singapore-based investor researching in trending sectors of macro markets such as Technology, Clean Energy and Communication services. I first delved into financial valuations, comprehensive 3-statement analysis and portfolio management, where I realized the synergy between macroeconomic forces and microeconomic variables in projecting company performance, and hence the need to account for systematic and unsystematic risk in valuation models. I was then curious as to how private equity was like in the Finance sector, which led me to platforms such as Forage, which provided invaluable job simulations into presenting KPIs, Mergers & Acquisitions, Excel modelling and more to reinforce my theoretical understanding with practical application.Thus, I analyse stocks intrinsically and look at their potential value in the intermediate to long term, linking these technical valuations to the more general, systematic effects of global economies. I wish to apply my skills in modelling & valuation to real-life companies that I find interesting, rather than case studies with fixed assumptions and less room for creativity. In addition, I greatly appreciate constructive feedback on how to improve my articles and theses so as to gain experience, understanding, and most importantly advice on how to present a more nuanced point of view in my writing. These comments will enable me to gain maturity in my quantitative and qualitative analysis; quantitative via the substantiative data towards a company's current and potential performance, qualitative through insightful narratives into a stock's prospects that is fresh and thought-provoking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I’ve been thinking a lot about how they can leverage AI. Google has a challenge in so far as AI powered search competes with their traditional algo search revenue streams, so cannibalisation is a real issue. While Opera drives substantial revenue from search, one might argue that they are in a better position to push an “AI First” strategy. From a targeting perspective they have first party data which clearly will continue to be an advantage as most third-party publishers lose access to third-party cookie data. Sources of first party targeted advertising should increase in value relative appears lack first party data. Could they potentially create an ad free solution that bundles all these benefits and replace ad advertising as the primary revenue stream? I also wonder if there is an acquirer in the market that would benefit from owning a browser?

Left to their own devices, it’s a nice growth story, but how are they going to achieve massive critical mass this late in the browser adoption cycle? They’ll either need to create super compelling features that drives organic user adoption, or I think they need to hitch their wagon to a larger company.
