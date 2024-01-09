Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Robinhood Will Benefit From A Buoyant Market In 2024

Jan. 09, 2024 9:36 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.98K Followers

Summary

  • Robinhood is well-positioned for success in 2024 with high interest rates boosting its net interest income and continued growth in accounts and deposits.
  • The company has diversified revenue streams, a strong focus on profitability, and a history of being first-to-market with innovative features.
  • While there is a risk of lower interest rates impacting Robinhood's profitability, overall there is more opportunity than risk in the stock.
  • Management also continues to focus on cost efficiency, recently lowering its expected expense target for 2023.
Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt

Despite the sharp run-up in the stock market in the final month of 2023, the start of 2024 continues to be cautiously optimistic. Major indices continue to hover near all-time highs, especially as investors continue to rotate into the large-cap tech stocks that

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.98K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HOOD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.