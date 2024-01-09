Spencer Platt

Despite the sharp run-up in the stock market in the final month of 2023, the start of 2024 continues to be cautiously optimistic. Major indices continue to hover near all-time highs, especially as investors continue to rotate into the large-cap tech stocks that dominate the market averages.

All of this, meanwhile, is good news for Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), the tech-forward online broker. Against a backdrop of still-high interest rates that are supercharging Robinhood's net interest income, plus continued momentum from account and deposit growth, Robinhood is well-positioned to shine in 2024, even after rising ~40% already over the past year.

Data by YCharts

Gone is Robinhood's reliance on volatile crypto trading revenue, which is now a much smaller portion of its business (though crypto's late 2023 rally should also drive more enthusiastic trading activity in 2024). Robinhood is now fueled by a more steady stream of interest income plus a cost-conscious attitude that is yielding substantial adjusted EBITDA expansion.

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Robinhood in August, when the stock was trading closer to ~$10 per share. Now even with Robinhood in the ~$12 range, I continue to see further upside ahead for 2024 and remain bullish on the stock.

As a reminder to investors just getting caught up on Robinhood, here is my updated long-term bull case for the company:

Robinhood is dominating in the millennial/Gen Z demographics that will soon overtake the bulk of worldwide wealth. Market cycles have always occurred and will continue to occur; there will be periods of frenzied trading and there will be periods of calm. But over the arc of time, Robinhood's share of market activity will grow.

More and more users continue to sign up for Robinhood accounts (helping to offset less trading volume per account) while the company rakes in billions in deposits each quarter, fueling interest income.

Part of what makes Robinhood so appealing is that it's often first-to-market (or at least, first to popularize) many new key features. Crypto trading, cash advances, 24-hour trading for select stocks and easy access to low-cost margin were some of Robinhood's key defining advantages. Retirement accounts will help to attract an even wider pool of assets to Robinhood.

When interest rates were low and cash was cheap, Robinhood benefited from buoyant market activity. But now, as interest rates have shot up and put a chill over trading volumes, Robinhood is benefiting from higher interest spreads. Put in other words, Robinhood has now navigated through a recessionary cycle and has proven itself capable of sustaining.

When trading volumes were high in 2021, Robinhood generated positive adjusted EBITDA every quarter. Amid the current trading crunch, the company is making targeted structural adjustments to its workforce to enable it to maintain profitability going forward. While the down cycle in the markets won't last forever, the belt-tightening and operational discipline that Robinhood is exercising now will certainly sustain. The company has crossed into the GAAP profitability threshold.

There is one main risk to keep in mind: over the past year, Robinhood has been especially aggressive in offering incentives to bring deposits in (in a promotional environment in which many competitors, including and especially banks, have used cash bonuses to entice new account sign-ups). Right now, the company is offering a 1% bonus on all new accounts transferred into Robinhood via ACAT (and periodically, the company offered even more aggressive bonuses to bring IRA plans in).

Though these offers have yet to make a huge dent in Robinhood's profitability (adjusted EBITDA is still up sharply y/y), the expectation of lower interest rates this year (and thus, lower interest spreads) may make these bonuses no longer tenable, while also slashing the company's net interest margin. At some point, higher trading activity - especially in Robinhood's lucrative options business - will become highly relevant again should tailwinds from net interest income begin to fade.

All in all, however, I see more opportunity than risk in this stock. Take any near-term dip as a chance to buy.

Q3 download

Robinhood's latest Q3 results showed a sequential weakening from Q2, but that's largely a function of the fact that markets corrected between June and September in 2023 - before rallying sharply again in the last quarter of the year.

For that reason, I take little stock in the fact that Robinhood's AUC declined 2% sequentially to $87 billion in Q3 - driven by lower valuations in equities and crypto, but offset by continued growth in cash balances.

Robinhood AUC (Robinhood Q3 earnings deck)

Strong deposits, in fact, are what investors should be focused on. Deposit growth in Q3 of $4.0 billion was up 18% y/y, roughly consistent with Q2 (due in part, as previously mentioned, to sweeter-than-usual sign up offers).

Robinhood deposits (Robinhood Q3 earnings deck)

Revenue growth, meanwhile, continued to soar +29% y/y to $467 million, driven by 96% y/y growth in net interest revenue (now more than half of Robinhood's total revenue) to $251 million:

Robinhood revenue trends (Robinhood Q3 earnings deck)

Again, we have to be cautious here. Lower interest rates expected in 2024 would compress Robinhood's net interest margin. That being said, there is reason to be optimistic. Margin balances, for one, increased 3% q/q, and margin revenue increased 40% y/y - with high interest rates (Robinhood is now charging 8% for margin) seemingly not deterring aggressive borrowers.

Membership in Robinhood Gold also continues to grow, as the company added 100k net-new Gold users in Q3 (versus just 50k in Q2 and 40k in Q1). Per CEO Vlad Tenev's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Robinhood Gold continues to be our number-one focus in deepening relationships with our customers. Over the past year, as the environment evolved and customers were looking for new ways to save and invest, we put a lot more value in Gold by adding a 4.9% APY on uninvested cash and a 3% match on IRA contributions. As a result, subscriptions are now over 1.3 million and growth is accelerating as we added 100,000 in Q3 alone and 240,000 over the past year. Today, 6% of Robinhood customers are Gold subscribers, and new customers are joining Gold at more than double that rate. Gold customers had tens of thousands of dollars in average assets under custody, up more than 60% year-over-year and they've opened IRAs with us at seven times the rate of non-Gold customers. As we look ahead, we want the majority of our customers to be Gold subscribers and we're taking a number of steps to make that a reality."

Robinhood also continues to make massive strides on profitability, with adjusted EBITDA growing by nearly triple y/y to $137 million, representing a rich 29% margin:

Robinhood adjusted EBITDA (Robinhood Q3 earnings deck)

The company continues to be laser-focused on cost reduction, and it made a slight guidance decrease of $5 million to expected operating expenses for FY23.

Key takeaways

With strong deposits, elevated interest rates, and the benefit of a strong market start in 2024 that will hopefully engage more trading activity, Robinhood has a favorable setup heading into the new year. Stay long here.