APA Corporation Maintains Value In A Weak Environment

Jan. 09, 2024 9:37 AM
Summary

  • APA Corporation has strong financial performance, with $307 million in free cash flow and $1.33 in adjusted earnings per share.
  • The company's strategy focuses on reliable shareholder returns, with a commitment to strong double-digit FCF generation and returning at least 60% to shareholders.
  • APA Corporation operates a diversified global portfolio, with a potential major catalyst in the development of Block 58 in Suriname. However, the company is susceptible to weak commodity prices.

Timeline: 2 Years

Price Target: $50 / share

Estimated Annual Returns: 15%

Risk Level: Low.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) (formerly known as Apache) is a large upstream oil and natural gas producer with a market

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Bulldog67 profile picture
Bulldog67
Today, 9:51 AM
@The Value Portfolio

Hey VP, good article, but I am assuming you wrote it prior to the announcement of the takeover of CPE.

What do you think of the merger that will give APA a bigger Permian stake, increase its percentage of oil production, and also increase its percentage of US business?

Thanks for the article!
