John Moore

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) slumped during 2023 as EV demand growth slowed, placing pressure on lithium prices. The Australian government has forecast strong growth in lithium production while questioning short-term lithium demand, especially with questionable EV demand in the US. My investment thesis is more Bullish on the stock following the large dip in 2023 and the better price action to start 2024 with lithium prices likely bottoming out.

Source: Finviz

Lithium Supplies

Australia is the largest producer of lithium, so government reports should get a lot of market attention. The key to the report is that both lithium supply and demand is rising dramatically, with the big question only the balance between supply and demand.

Global lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) extraction may reach the following targets:

2025 - 1.65 million tonnes

2024 - 1.3 million tonnes

2023 - 1.0 million tonnes

The Australian government forecast equally strong LCE demand due to EV batteries. The forecast is for lithium consumption to top 1.2 million tonnes this year and exceed 1.4 million tonnes in 2025.

Source: Australian Office of Chief Economist

The biggest question is the supply level as prices slump. Mining companies looking to build new lithium mines might look to delay construction pushing back initial production by months and years, ultimately lowering the actual production targets. Not to mention, new mines naturally run into regulatory issues that can easily push back timelines by years.

Lower Is Better

Albemarle has seen the stock price fall to only $136 for a market cap of $16 billion. The company reported Q3'23 adjusted EBTIDA of $453 million with a goal of ~$3.3 billion for 2023, down up to $1.0 billion from the prior goal.

The new targets would suggest Q4 adjusted EBITDA around only $219 million at the mid-point following the generation of $3.1 billion in the YTD period. In essence, Albemarle is still on a nearly $875 million adjusted EBITDA pace with growing lithium production following the collapsed pricing.

The company still forecasts 20%+ compounded annual growth in LCE production. Albemarle will ultimately follow the price of lithium, but the lithium miner will generate far large production levels every year to provide for more upside to profits in the good times.

Source: Albemarle Q3'23 presentation

Janus Henderson Investors sees a bottom in lithium prices and the Australian government forecasts seem to predict lithium prices ultimately rise to the 2022 peak levels in future years. EV demand growth rates are slower than most projected, but ultimate growth in lithium demand appears a matter of time with China and Europe EV sales remaining strong.

Remember, additional mining volumes doesn't get easily to add as mine construction and regulatory approval remains as complicated as before while additional EV production is a matter of bolting on a new production line or adding a new factory to replicate existing production. In essence, auto manufacturers will scale EV production much faster than lithium miners leading to the prime reason most forecasts suggest a major lithium shortage towards the end of the decade when EV production reaches a majority of global auto production.

Albemarle originally guided to a 2027 adjusted EBITDA forecast of ~$7.8 billion due to the higher production and the path to hit 2027 financial targets provided as follows:.

Sales - $17.6 - $19.3 billion

Ad. EBITDA - $7.2 - $8.4 billion

FCF - $2.6 - $2.7 billion

Lithium prices have to surge again to reach these targets, but the supply/demand equation suggests the commodity market gets tight later this decade just as the global vehicle production becomes far more reliant on EV production. The stock only trades at ~2x adjusted EBITDA targets under this scenario.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Albemarle gets very intriguing at the current prices. The company will nearly double lithium production by 2027 and will produce far higher adjusted EBITDA profits the next time the price of lithium surges, like in 2022.

Investors should use the current weak prices in Albemarle to play the inevitable rebound in lithium prices due to growing global EV demand.