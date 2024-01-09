Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roblox: Will Mixed Reality Headsets Revive Its Growth?

Jan. 09, 2024 10:42 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • With RBLX already available on multiple AR/ VR/XR platforms, it is unsurprising that we have seen growing DAUs, bookings, and deferred revenues, based on the increasing lifetime installs.
  • The management has also attempted to rebrand the platform as a social media platform, based on the strategic introductions of new APIs, avatar, and communication tool updates.
  • We maintain our stance that the RBLX stock is overvalued here and is likely to remain so going forward.
  • The management's focus on delivering high growth implies an inability to generate positive net income profitability as well.
  • With the stock market greed index increasingly elevated due to the supposed soft landing, we believe that there may be a moderate pullback in the overall stock market, with RBLX likely to be affected.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

We previously covered Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) in September 2023, discussing its bright prospects as one of the long-term Metaverse winners, attributed to the aggressive growth efforts across different platforms and partnerships.

Despite so, we maintained our Hold rating then, since

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, META, MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

