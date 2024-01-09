Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Realistic Look At Tesla's Downside Potential In Recession

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
22.36K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s quote is down roughly -20% from my previous Sell rating above $290 in July, but still overvalued at $240 per share.
  • A recession scenario could easily lead to further downside in Tesla's stock price, potentially pushing it under $200 or even $150.
  • Interested buyers should wait for a significant selloff before acquiring new Tesla positions, to achieve a better risk/reward balance.

Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

My last swing call on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock was a Sell rating at $290 in July here. Since then, TSLA stock is down about -20%. I still believe quotes around $300 are too high

Comments (7)

dmce profile picture
dmce
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (10.91K)
@Paul Franke - "A recession scenario **could** easily lead to further downside in Tesla's stock price"

And what other scenarios in 2024 **could** lead to a higher stock price? I can think of at least four:

* Outsized growth in revenue and profits for Tesla Energy. The Lathrop Megapack factory routinely has 350 units staged for delivery. That's $450M in revenue, yet it only represents 1/30th of the production capacity of Lathrop. And Megapacks are sold out until 4Q24.

* Optimus robots starting to replace humans in certain factory floor assembly positions at Tesla. If you follow the videos that Tesla posts they are making amazing progress with Optimus. Having recently revealed the Gen2 model, Tesla is hiring technicians to work 3 shifts in motion capture suits to create training data for Optimus. I expect the first Optimus bots will show up on the Tesla factory floor in 2H24.

* Model 2 reveal. Tesla is quite far along in the design of their $25K car and the revolutionary "unboxed" assembly line to build it. As a reminder Tesla disclosed what they are doing 10 months ago at Investor Day. Cybertruck is a pathfinder for some of the technologies in Model 2 like 48V and zone electrical controllers. Musk reviews the factory production design every week. Model 2 is going to be built in the existing 10M sq ft building in Austin. I expect Tesla to reveal Model 2 sometime in late 2024 in advance of prototypes being tested on public roads.

* FSD general availability. V12 has been testing with Tesla employees for months and is expected to be released to customers shortly. This version uses end to end neural nets: camera images in, steering and accelerator/brake controls out. It drives much more like a human than V11 which used 300K lines of C++ code for the driving control. After a Beta period with the 400K customers Tesla will declare general availability. While it will still be a Level 2 system requiring driver supervision, FSD will go far beyond BlueCruise, Ultra Cruise, Drive Pilot etc. because it can handle stop signs, traffic controls, unprotected left turns, roundabouts, etc. and is not restricted to pre-mapped limited access highways. GA unlocks much of the deferred revenue for FSD and should increase the uptake rate. I expect this to happen sometime in 2024.

I'm not the only investor aware of these potential big upside movers to the TSLA stock price in 2024. That should provide a floor which makes seeing $150 or $200 unlikely IMO.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (2.28K)
@dmce You are the best with up to date insight as always. Long Tesla
S
San Marzano
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (2.62K)
What an understatement !
Interested buyers should wait for a significant selloff before acquiring new Tesla positions, to achieve a better risk/reward balance.
ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (33.53K)
Good article! Not only do all high valuations stocks take a hit in a bear market, but I think bulls are erroneously thinking that somehow Tesla unit volumes will be unaffected by a stiff recession. Autos are a very cyclical business and even if Tesla units keep growing in a recession, they will grow much slower in one. The real problem is that Tesla keeps adding fixed cost capacity at breakneck speed leaving it quite vulnerable to a volume slowdown. It's very difficult to make money on an auto plant running under 80% of capacity.
R
Rjbauch_00
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (333)
cars are to Tesla what books were to Amazon.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (966)
As we all know from the last reports in different reliable media like Wall Street Journal Elon Musk has a huge problem with drugs. And this not from a few wild parties, the problem exists much longer. I refuse to invest a single USD or Euro in a company lead by a junkie. Tesla is not the Rolling Stones. This is my personal opinion. I could come back if Tesla removes Musk. But no day earlier.
dmce profile picture
dmce
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (10.91K)
@Franz-Joachim Kauffels - Speculation and third party rumors. What we know for a fact is that Musk underwent random drug testing for 3 years at the insistence of NASA. This happened during the period of time WSJ claimed Musk was using drugs. But the random tests required by the US government found no drugs or alcohol in Musk's system.

By believing these mainstream media hit pieces against the richest man in the world you are missing out on one of the greatest investment opportunities this century. I'm up 20X in the past 7 years while this "junkie" has been leading Tesla. I wish I had invested in SpaceX when I had the chance.
