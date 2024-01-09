Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nongfu Spring Makes Major New Investment Amid Profit Pressures

Jan. 09, 2024 10:54 AM ETNongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (NNFSF) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.83K Followers

Summary

  • Nongfu Spring will invest 5 billion yuan with the city of Jiande in Zhejiang province to build a new production base for its drinking water and other beverage products.
  • With gross and net profit margins of 60% and 28%, respectively, the company far outperforms its Mainland Chinese peers in terms of profitability.
  • Despite its stellar performance, investors may be wary of Nongfu’s high stock price, which gives it a lofty forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 44 – a figure that looks more suitable for a high-growth tech company than a low-tech bottled water seller.

Close Up of a Anonymous Person Handing Over a Water Bottle to Another Person. Green Background in Nature. Outdoors Fourt Court Selling Drinks. Ecology, Healthcare and Hydration Concept.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

China’s leading bottled water producer has attracted investor attention for its high profit margins, but also caution over its highly priced shares.

After consolidating its place as leader of China’s bottled water market, Nongfu Spring

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.83K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NNFSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NNFSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNFSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.