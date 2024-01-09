Helen Slyvinska/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL:CA) is a market leader in the VMS space with a recognizable and trusted brand in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements ("VMS") market in Canada. With strong growth this quarter in youtheory as well as international growth in China, the company has been putting up double digit growth in both revenues and EBITDA. Amidst strong tailwinds such as an aging population, higher disposable income in developing markets, and a growing willingness from younger consumers to buy VMS and natural health products, Jamieson is poised to deliver continued sales growth. At an attractive multiple of 13.6x EBITDA, the company is trading at an unjustified discount to its peers as well its historical multiple. For these reasons, I rate shares of Jamieson Wellness as a buy.

Company Overview

Jamieson Wellness is a manufacturer of VMS and health products in Canada. Many of its products are sold under the Jamieson Wellness brand but it also has other fully owned brands it sells under like youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision. Having been founded in Canada over a hundred years ago, Jamieson is a recognizable brand in the consumer health space. It sells its products through a variety of channels including traditional retail sales, e-commerce, pharmacies and healthcare practitioners, and distributors.

Business Strategy

Jamieson is an iconic manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of VMS products. With a wide reach in the Canadian market, the company has a presence in over 10,000+ retail locations with its products found in grocery stores, drug marts, supercenters, and internet and direct retail platforms.

The company operates two primary segments: Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment contributes 80% of revenues and 91% of EBITDA. Through this segment, the company sells several VMS products as well as over-the-counter (products not requiring a prescription from a pharmacist) remedies though several different brands. While they don't have any manufacturing facilities, they tend to focus efforts on its distribution network within the regions that they operate in. Most of the products are sourced from Canada, but will still comply with the health regulations of the countries they are distributed in. The company's business strategy for this segment includes brand building (building trust with consumers), market expansion into new geographies, and product innovation and quality. By focusing on health trends like sustainability and healthy living, Jamieson can develop and market products that resonate with its consumer base.

The Strategic Partners segment comprises the remaining 20% of revenues and 9% of EBITDA. This segment essentially leverages three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to provide product development and contract manufacturing to select blue-chip consumer health companies. While this segment is slower growing and helps to minimize costs, its sales are highly volatile and revenues are largely dependent on contract flows from customers.

Growth Drivers

One of the first things that attracted me to Jamieson Wellness has been its track record of growth over the years. Over the last 5 years, the company has grown revenues and EBITDA at a 12.7% and 14.9% CAGR, respectively. Over the last decade, it's been able to compound sales at a 11.2% CAGR and EBITDA at a 15.9% CAGR. This shows that Jamieson's growth has not slowed down over the years and it's been able to grow profitably as well.

Revenue Growth (Investor Presentation)

We also see similar growth in earnings per share and dividends, with EPS growing at a 16.2% CAGR in the last five years and annual dividends growing at a 17.0% CAGR. With minimal dilution over its life as a public company, Jamieson has clearly rewarded shareholders through consistent annual dividend increases funded by growth in earnings and free cash flow.

EPS Growth (Investor Presentation)

Jamieson benefits from key secular tailwinds including higher disposable income in emerging markets, an aging population, and growing awareness and support for VMS products by younger generations.

While Jamieson still generates the majority of its revenues from Canada (68.9%), it still generates a substantial portion from international sales which has been growing rapidly over time. For example, In 2017 international sales for Jamieson were just $21.4 million but have now grown to $170.3 million ($100.2 million from the US, the rest other international). While a fair bit of this growth has been through acquisitions, like in the case of purchasing Nutrawise Health & Beauty and buying a distribution partner in China, these acquisitions highlight the company's focus of riding off the tailwinds of a growing international VMS market, expected to grow at 6.1% annually. Trends like higher disposable income, changes in cultural shifts as they relate to preventative healthcare, and changes in regulatory standards make this an attractive place for Jamieson to focus its resources on.

In Canada and the US, Jamieson benefits from an aging population that is receptive to taking vitamins in order to maintain and improve their health. For example, in the United States, about 50% of those aged 55-70 indicate that they take at least one vitamin per day. With increasing life expectancy, this likely means that the demand for VMS products is only going to increase.

And it's not just an aging population who needs vitamins. Younger generations too are also much more receptive to taking vitamins with millennials saying that they are 40% more likely to seek out alternative medicine compared to traditional medical treatments. In the same study, it was reported that more than two-thirds of millennials take dietary supplements. With younger consumers placing great importance on high quality products and product label transparency, Jamieson is poised to capture growth amongst this demographic. Moreover, with more willingness from younger consumers to use VMS products, this shows us that demand is growing across generational lines.

Recent Results

When looking at Jamieson's most recent results reported in November, revenues for the quarter were up 9.1% to $151.5 million and adjusted EBITDA grew 8.0% to $31.9 million compared to last year. In the MD&A, management discussed how much of the growth came from the Jamieson Brands segment (15.0% growth) which was partially offset by Strategic Partners revenue.

Q3 Financial Results (MD&A)

Year to date, this quarter seems to be well in line with this quarter. For the first three quarters of 2023, sales are up about 28.5% and are hovering a little over $455 million. Jamieson Brands is up 30.7% and despite a partial offset in growth in the Strategic Partners segment, the company's revenues in this segment are still up 19.9% year to date compared with the first three months of 2022.

Much of the growth in the Jamieson Brands segment has been driven by two main factors. The first is that youtheory, which was acquired in July 2022, is growing rapidly, bringing in $33.0 million for the quarter, up 88.5% from last year. youtheory is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand with a whole host of innovative and interesting products. For example, one of its products is a new Collagen Liquid that is winning several awards and is quickly growing among consumers. Along with growth from a key extra-strength turmeric SKU, youtheory is seeing strong growth across all of its distribution channels, most notably e-commerce which doubled. While we did see some pull-forward of Q4 revenues, I expect revenues to continue to grow its presence at key retailers like Whole Foods and Costco (COST).

The second growth factor here is China. Sales in China were up 67.1% on a constant currency basis, driven by the company moving over to an owned distribution model after acquiring the distribution partner I mentioned earlier. With significant growth in consumer demand driven by both e-commerce and retail, its products are penetrating the Chinese market, contributing to strong international sales. As it leverages its relationship with DCP Capital, an experienced private equity firm in China to help grow sales, Jamieson is already seeing strong growth as a result of this partnership announced in May last year. As China is a key growth market for Jamieson, and one that the company continues to make investments in, I fully expect sales growth to continue. We should also watch for margin expansion, particularly after having its own distribution model, which I expect could lead to increased cost efficiencies.

When looking at the company's balance sheet, Jamieson had $301 million of long-term debt on its books, with a cash position of $23.3 million. With a Debt to Equity ratio of 23.7% and a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3x, the company maintains a pretty low debt profile, that's slightly above its historical debt carrying capacity. In my view, this modest leverage profile leaves room for Jamieson to take on more debt, should the company look to take on capital projects or make acquisitions.

Jamieson Wellness Balance Sheet (Company Filings)

Outlook

Looking out a few years, I expect the company to put up strong double digit growth in both sales and earnings. I wouldn't be surprised to see $2.00 of earnings for 2024 and $2.50 for 2025, which would imply growth rates of 23% and 25% respectively. I think these are fair assumptions given that Chinese sales are rapidly growing as a percentage of overall revenues and because of the market opportunity available to Jamieson. This is also not factoring any sort of acquisitions the company could do, which would be an upside catalyst here. With its previous acquisitions and partnerships, the company has proven itself disciplined and capable of integrating targets successfully. This increases my confidence in the potential for sustained growth going forward.

Right now, the market is completely sleeping on the opportunity in China and is valuing the company at a single digit P/E. If the growth in China is any indication, Jamieson is penetrating the Chinese market and its products are resonating with consumers.

Valuation

When it comes to the overall investment thesis here, most sell-side analysts agree that Jamieson Wellness is a high quality company. However looking out at 2025E consensus earnings estimates, the market is valuing the company at just 9.8x F2025 earnings. For a company growing double-digits and the Chinese VMS market's growth rate of 8.9% almost double that of Canada, the market isn't giving credit to the company's expansion into China and acceleration in growth rate. As we'll discuss, this seems completely unwarranted, given that we are trading at a discount to the company's historical valuation, at a time when Jamieson was growing slower.

Based on the 7 equity research analysts with one-year target prices on Jamieson's stock, the average target price is $36.79, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. From the average price target, this implies potential upside of 19.3% from the current share price of $30.35.

When looking at its historical valuation range, shares of Jamieson Wellness have traded within a range between 11.1x and 29.4x EV/EBITDA (S&P Capital IQ). At 13.6x EBITDA, the company looks to be trading at the lower end of its historical range.

Historical EV/EBITDA Range (Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ)

When we consider that the growth story here has not slowed down and that Jamieson has been beating analysts' estimates, I'd argue that the current multiple of 13.6x EV/EBITDA seems cheap for a company growing revenues in the mid-teens every year. With a shift to more international revenues, which are growing faster, this compression in multiple over time is unwarranted.

Comparing Jamieson to its peers, we can also see that the company is trading at a cheaper valuation than its competitors. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the company is trading at a cheaper valuation compared to Consumer and Healthcare Products peers as well as its Food and Nutrition Products peers at 16.1x and 14.5x EV/EBITDA (S&P Capital IQ). Being positioned in a faster growing market with a stronger revenue CAGR (12%+) and a best-in class balance sheet, I believe shares of Jamieson Wellness are undervalued today.

In terms of the risks here, the first one to consider would be the macroeconomic environment particularly in China. China's growth has been decent post-pandemic and the growth is expected to continue. The IMF just upgraded their GDP forecast to 5.4% growth for 2023 and 4.6% for 2024. Being positioned in a developing market means that fluctuations in the economy can be more volatile so it'll be important to monitor the pulse of the Chinese economy and to watch discretionary spending by Chinese consumers. But if the most recent quarter was any indication, growth in the Chinese market continues to remain strong for Jamieson.

The second would be the risk of product recalls or product failures. Jamieson is pretty diversified in terms of the types of products they sell so a product recall on one product would not hurt the financials considerably. Nevertheless, the risk of a product recall relates more to brand image and reputation so any kind of negative sentiment towards the brand could shift consumer preferences away from Jamieson to competitor products. So far, the company hasn't had any issues on this front.

Finally, the last risk would be on execution by management to make their growth plans work. So far, over the last decade, we've seen EPS outpace sales growth so the company has been able to carry out their strategy successfully, paying attention to per share growth through minimal dilution and by increasing margins. As well, we've also seen key acquisitions and materialize into steady, profitable growth, so the risk of execution here is not large as management has been disciplined.

Conclusion

Jamieson is a leader in the VMS space and is consistently pushing out innovative products that resonate with its consumer base. With steady performance in sales and EBITDA over the last decade, I expect the company to capitalize on favorable demographic shifts such as an aging population, growing popularity among younger consumers, and increasing disposable income in growth markets internationally.

Particularly in China, Jamieson has a significant growth opportunity to grow organically as well as through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. This quarter validated the company's current growth trajectory, so I'm confident in the company's future outlook going forward.

With modest leverage on the balance sheet at manageable debt levels, Jamieson has the flexibility for future investments and acquisitions. Furthermore, with its consistent track record, outlook for future growth internationally, and a strong brand and product portfolio aligned with evolving consumer preferences, Jamieson looks like it can compound shareholder value for the foreseeable future. At 13.6x EBITDA, the valuation looks like a fair price to pay for this growing company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.