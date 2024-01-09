Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna's Post-Covid Hangover Might Persist For A Few More Years

Jan. 09, 2024
Summary

  • Moderna's revenue is expected to decline after the peak of COVID-19 vaccine sales, but it aims to achieve positive cash flow by 2026 through new product launches and cost-cutting measures.
  • The company's oncology programs show promise, particularly in melanoma, but there is still significant clinical development ahead.
  • Moderna may have an advantage in bringing latent or other vaccines to market, potentially establishing itself as a standard for treatment in the future.
  • The next few years will present significant challenges from a profitability perspective.
Molecule of mRNA, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), founded in 2010 and renowned for its RNA-LNP approach, gained prominence with its COVID-19 vaccine. However, maintaining its leading position demands ongoing R&D investments. While the company boasts $12.8 billion in cash reserves as of September 30, 2023, it foresees breaking even by 2026

Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

w
wjohns
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (154)
I still like them
