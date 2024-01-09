Dr_Microbe

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), founded in 2010 and renowned for its RNA-LNP approach, gained prominence with its COVID-19 vaccine. However, maintaining its leading position demands ongoing R&D investments. While the company boasts $12.8 billion in cash reserves as of September 30, 2023, it foresees breaking even by 2026 through new product launches and targeted investments. To achieve cash flow positivity, Moderna is willing to trim expenses but much work remains to be done before positive cash flows can be achieved.

The COVID boom for MRNA is over

Presently, the company faces a decline in revenue after the peak in 2022 at $19.2 billion, with the sell-side expecting figures to dip to the low $4 billion range before potentially stabilizing You won't know this precipitous decline if you went through the company's presentations. Focus there has shifted from talking about top-line growth or volume growth to market share growth. As it relates to market share, there really are only two fighters left in the COVID vaccine ring - those being Pfizer and Moderna.

Despite declining revenues, the respiratory pipeline stands as its most promising avenue, albeit with some redundancy as Moderna plans to consolidate annual vaccines into single doses. However, uncertainties persist regarding booster uptake for COVID-19 and the flu/COVID-19 combination vaccine slated for a 2025 launch. Forecasts suggest a stable uptake level and especially with a projected increase in commercial prices in the U.S. This will help Moderna sustain annual revenues at around $4-5 billion according to consensus among industry analysts. The analyst community currently expects for COVID vaccine sales to continue growing slowly and get further boosted to over $6B as the FLU+COVID vaccine becomes available in late 2025/early 2026. This appears to be rather optimistic, especially given the precipitous declines we are seeing in COVID vaccine sales.

Finally, Moderna's anticipated launch of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine in 2024 might offer a stable revenue stream. Yet, the RSV market already features two approved vaccines owned by major pharmaceutical companies, posing a competitive challenge.

Oncology could be the next big winner - but it will take time

Moderna has established collaborations with industry giants Merck and Vertex, renowned for their expertise in immune-oncology and cystic fibrosis, respectively. Merck's recent commitment of $250 million to opt into a profit-sharing agreement for cancer vaccines, along with Vertex's initial payment of $40 million, signifies a positive endorsement. It's a strong indicator when top players in their respective fields choose to collaborate with Moderna.

The oncology programs at Moderna have gained significant interest, especially after recent data confirmed the potential of their cancer vaccines. These vaccines could represent a substantial opportunity, particularly the Individualized Neoantigen Vaccine (INT). While there's promising potential to expand into other adjuvant cancers beyond melanoma, there's still considerable clinical development ahead. The scope of which tumor types can be addressed and in what settings remains uncertain.

For melanoma, the efficacy seems enduring, possibly even strengthening over time, as indicated by the three-year update. In mid-December, Moderna and Merck provided an update on their Phase 2b trial of mRNA-4157 (V940), showing encouraging signs. This individualized neoantigen therapy displayed durable efficacy in resected high-risk melanoma (stage III/IV), with long-term follow-up indicating potential improvements. Specifically, there was a 49% reduction in recurrence or death at year 3 compared to 44% in year 2, suggesting the therapy's efficacy may amplify with time.

The recent release of interim data by Moderna and Merck from the Phase 2 study assessing the Individualized Neoantigen Therapy (INT) alongside Keytruda in adjuvant melanoma has reignited hope in a field that previously faced disappointments. Notably, demonstrating effectiveness beyond what Keytruda achieves alone has sparked significant interest and indicated substantial potential for broader applications.

Moderna and Merck have commented on the possibilities, hinting at expansion into adjuvant and peri-operative settings initially, with a keen eye on advancements in more advanced settings pursued by other pharmaceutical companies. This suggests a scope for broader applications, hinting at potential developments in various treatment stages. The bottom line is that the MRNA pipeline linked to cancer vaccines has considerable potential that could span across diverse areas within cancer treatment.

Latent/other vaccines could fill the void - maybe

Moderna might take the lead in bringing latent or other vaccines to market, potentially gaining a substantial early advantage. The market is currently focused on the business impact of the cytomegalovirus vaccine but Moderna has multiple ongoing programs for infectious diseases that have been challenging to vaccinate against. If Moderna succeeds in addressing these diseases, it will establish itself as a standard for treatment for some time to come. The analyst community is modeling revenues of ~$1.5B to start flowing from this segment in 2026.

Is four years or more a long time for cake?

Based on the company's most recent presentations, the expectation that MRNA has set for itself is to continue coasting on their respiratory vaccines between now and 2028. At this time, the company is hopeful that it will have some vaccines available for cancer and potentially in the latent/other verticals. The most notable vaccine on deck for Moderna is their RSV vaccine which is in advanced stages at the moment.

This is where the risks start to build for me.

The future demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains highly uncertain, even though it represents a significant portion of Moderna's expected revenue. The company has witnessed a decrease in customer demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as the market transitions into an endemic seasonal phase in 2023. For the therapies/vaccines that MRNA currently has under development, there are competitors who are targeting the same disease indications as Moderna through their own unique way. Here, Moderna faces the risk of potential negative impact if competitors present more promising data in treating these conditions.

Additionally, it's important to note that despite Moderna's success with the COVID-19 vaccine, the company has yet to successfully commercialize any other vaccine under the rigorous scrutiny of the FDA. The availability of the COVID vaccine was primarily due to specific circumstances, raising questions about the company's track record beyond this unique scenario.

Against this backdrop, we have the consensus Wall-street analyst rating this stock a buy. I beg to differ. Moderna trades at the high end of its two-year EV/Revenue.

It is worth a reminder that the denominator is in a decline as are the company's cash buffers. The company currently has $12.8B of cash and equivalents. The cash is likely to run dry over the next four years based on analyst estimated negative free cash flows. The revenue rebound is certainly not going to reach the 2021/2022 levels either.

SeekingAlpha's own Quant ratings have Moderna painted with a "strong sell" on the basis of Moderna's lack of growth and a continuing torrent of negative revisions from the analyst community that is still curiously bullish on the name.

It is very difficult to ascribe a "fair value" for a company such as Moderna whose fortunes have shifted so rapidly. Prior to the COVID pandemic, Moderna was a $5B company without any FDA approved product. Today, it is a $44B company and still without a product that has gone through the entire FDA gauntlet. Its COVID vaccine and the upcoming COVID+ slate of vaccines will certainly help MRNA maintain a run-rate in the low $4-5B range. However, barring major spending cuts, these will not help MRNA achieve profitability at its current rate of expenditures. Given the potential for some home-runs here, it might make sense to pay 7x revenues for a company like MRNA today which would bring it into the buy territory in the upper $80 range. However, alongside this, there has to be measurable progress that needs to be demonstrated by Moderna to show that there is a pathway to profitability. I will be keeping tabs on the study updates coming out of Moderna in the upcoming quarters and re-evaluate my thesis. However for now, I am on the sidelines with this name.

I wish Moderna nothing but the best in their endeavours. The afflictions they are targeting require a heroic level of scientific effort. Should they succeed, and I hope they succeed, humanity will be better off for it. However, purely from a security analysis perspective, I see better propositions elsewhere.