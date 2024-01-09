Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genetron Holdings' Enticing Arbitrage Return

Jan. 09, 2024 11:14 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH) Stock
Anthony H. Steinmetz profile picture
Anthony H. Steinmetz
818 Followers

Summary

  • Genetron Holdings Ltd. is a Buy with a 9.2% arbitrage return and favorable odds of timely deal closure.
  • Concerns include geopolitical risks and the possibility of the deal stalling indefinitely.
  • Regulatory risk exists as approval from Chinese authorities is needed to convert and offshore funds for the transaction.
  • If the deal breaks, expect the stock to collapse into oblivion.

Teamwork and partnership conceptual image

Gajus

Genetron Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GTH) offers an enticing ~9.2% arbitrage return with a 3-month return timeframe and favorable odds that the deal closes on time. If the transaction closes, ADS holders will receive $4.03/ADS in cash (after subtracting the $.05/ADS depositary cancellation fee) for their shares. Currently, GTH's

This article was written by

Anthony H. Steinmetz profile picture
Anthony H. Steinmetz
818 Followers
My articles primarily focus on value, event-driven, and high yield debt investing. I have a background in managing a small family portfolio as well as military and government service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GTH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.