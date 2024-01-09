DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks rebounded sharply yesterday with the S&P 500 recovering nearly all the losses from the first holiday-shortened week of the year. Granted, the fuel was largely mega-cap technology stocks that drove last year’s gains, but ten of the 11 sectors that comprise the index were higher, and breadth continues to remain strong, which tells me that new all-time highs are still in the not-too-distant future. The impetus for yesterday’s buying was inflation. In particular, the lack of it the consumer sees, as reflected in the New York Fed’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations.

The outlook for inflation over the coming year has fallen to 3%, while the expectation over the coming three-year period is now down to 2.6%. For a frame of reference, both measurements are very close to what consumers expected four years ago just prior to the pandemic at 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. It looks like the rate of inflation was transitory after all. That will provoke criticism from those who say prices are still high and have not come down to where they were before the pandemic, which is a true statement. Yet markets respond more to the rate of change in the number, which is my focus as well.

These survey results are corroborated by the level of search interest for the word “inflation” on Google, which allows us to monitor trends in consumer search activity. The chart below also shows a significant drop in the number of times consumers have searched the word “recession.” We are back to what have been historically normal levels.

It comes as no surprise that the impetus for the drop in consumer inflation expectations for the one- and three-year periods in the New York Fed’s survey is lower shelter costs. That has been the sole reason that the core rate of inflation is not at 2% today. Rent inflation remains elevated largely due to the way the rate is calculated. We know that as current rental price increases are factored into the annualized number, shelter costs will fall significantly, and the core rate of inflation will fall alongside it. Obviously, consumers already see this happening.

This is why the consensus of investors expect the Fed to start cutting rates as soon as March. That said, don’t expect Fed officials to openly agree with anything I have said today, because they are hell bent on keeping expectations contained. Case in point would be the speech Fed Governor Michelle Bowman gave yesterday, during which she said that “should inflation continue to fall closer to our 2% goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate to prevent it from becoming overly restrictive.”

Respectfully, this is a ridiculous statement. It is like saying that we will wait until the rate of inflation is 9% before we start raising our policy rate to prevent it from becoming overly loose. Changes in the policy rate work with a tremendous lag because it can take 6-12 months for that incremental rate increase or decrease to filter throughout the economy. The greatest criticism of this Fed is that it waited too long to raise interest rates as the rate of inflation started to rise. Chairman Powell admitted that, and he does not want to make the same mistake twice.

Fed Governor Bowman is doing nothing more than trying to keep these expectations for disinflation in check with her rhetoric. Thankfully, the consensus of investors now understands this, which is why the market isn’t listening to these Fed officials anymore.