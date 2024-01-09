Stephen Brashear

It looks like The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) may still have quality control problems on the manufacturing floor, so we are deleting it from our BuyWeakness24 Model Portfolio. We probably will come back to it when the price hits bottom again because it has an enormous backlog of planes on order and that is like future money in the bank. However, Boeing still has a big hole of debt that has to be paid off and that will eat up a some of profits promised by the backlog. When investors forget about the current crisis, price will probably resume its uptrend. They just love that backlog.

Here is our daily chart showing the current crisis and sell signals:

BA gap down in price Sell Signal short term (StockCharts.com)

The Point & Figure chart is noted for identifying Support and Resistance levels. On the chart below, you can see the strong support at $220 as the dive in price from $264 is shown by the continuous drop in the latest column of "Os" on the right side of this chart.

BA dropping from $260 and targeting $220 (StockCharts.com)

NOTE: On the above chart, the previous rising X columns identify support levels. Thus, you can see the $240 support level being broken, indicating a continuous drop in price. Likewise, $228 support is broken today, targeting $220 support identified by the previous X column that was stopped there. I expect a bounce at $214 to $220 support. That bounce will tell us whether BA is going to recover short term or longer term.

I like to use articles from Seeking Alpha and watch SA's Quant Ratings to check on fundamentals. I have an MBA in Accounting, so I have no trouble understanding what the fundamentals are indicating. When the fundamentals and technicals are in sync, I jump back in.

As Seeking Alpha reports, SA analysts and Wall Street analysts have a Buy rating, but the Quant rating is only a Hold. The Quant Rating gives low grades for Revisions and Valuation, but good grades for Momentum, Profitability and Growth.