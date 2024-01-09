Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET), the content delivery platform that helps websites deliver content faster to users, is a contention stock.

There's no doubt that the company is growing at a rapid pace. The main question that looms over Cloudflare is whether it can continue delivering more than 30% CAGR in 2024.

That being said, the stock is priced very much in line with other fast-growing peers. However, the big advantage that Cloudflare has relative to many of its peers, is that I believe it can reach clean GAAP breakeven within 2 years.

If that transpires to be the case, this is a compelling valuation for the stock, as Cloudflare would still be delivering impressive growth, at scale, and doing so while being profitable, including management's SBC.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, back in September, I said in a neutral analysis,

I find it challenging to regard paying more than 100x next year's EPS as an enticing entry point.

With the benefit of hindsight, that was the wrong call to make.

As you'll see throughout this analysis, Cloudflare is not more expensive than the rest of its peer group which is delivering very strong top-line growth. But what makes Cloudflare unique is that I believe it could be fully self-funded in the next two years.

Cloudflare's Near-Term Prospects

Cloudflare is a company that provides services to make websites faster, more secure, and reliable. They act like a protective shield against cyber threats, ensuring that websites stay online and perform well. Cloudflare helps in optimizing the delivery of web content, protecting against attacks, and ensuring a smooth experience for users accessing websites or online services. Think of them as a behind-the-scenes partner for websites, making sure they run smoothly and securely on the Internet.

In the near term, Cloudflare's prospects seem promising. This is reflected in their strong financial performance, marked by a 32% year-over-year revenue increase to $335.6 million in Q3. The company's ability to attract 206 new large customers, those paying over $100K annually, and the record growth in net new customers spending more than $500,000 and $1 million per year, underscores its broadening customer base.

The continued focus on go-to-market strategies, successful sales team revamping, and the positive reception of newly onboarded account executives are encouraging signs.

Additionally, Cloudflare's strategic positioning as a connectivity cloud provider, its success in replacing competitors in significant contracts, and the growing demand for its Zero Trust solutions further contribute to its optimistic near-term outlook. The expansion into the AI space with the rollout of GPUs worldwide and the strong interest from developers in leveraging AI capabilities also indicate potential for innovation-driven growth.

However, Cloudflare faces near-term challenges amid an increasingly uncertain global environment. Geopolitical tensions, exemplified by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, introduce uncertainties that may impact the company's operations.

Also, the impact of evolving regulatory environments, especially concerning privacy and AI, may introduce complexities that Cloudflare needs to navigate effectively.

Given this background, let's discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize, What Will 2024 Bring?

Cloudflare's upcoming Q4 results will probably see its top line reporting about 31% y/y growth rates. While NET's guidance points to 29% y/y at the high end, the fact is that Cloudflare, like all good high-growth companies, will likely manage the Street's expectations so that it can end up beating against the consensus figure.

That being said, consider the table that follows.

What you see above is that the size of the revenue beats has generally become smaller with time. Therefore, I don't believe any sort of heroic beat should be expected together with its Q4 2023 results (expected in early February). After all, when a company has to plow in more than $350 million every 90 days, delivering massive beats in normal business conditions becomes challenging, excluding an outsized surprise.

Therefore, even as the comparables ease up, from Q3 2023 into Q4 2023, I believe what we see is all there is.

Accordingly, as we look ahead to 2024, I'm inclined to believe that, around 30% CAGR should be what readers should prepare for 2024.

All that being said, as you can see above, analysts have been putting their consensus figures at slightly less than 30%, so if Cloudflare did end up delivering 30%, that would be a nice, albeit slight, beat to analysts' expectations.

One way or another, Cloudflare can most likely be relied upon to grow by 30% CAGR in 2024.

With this in mind, let's discuss its valuation.

NET Stock Valuation -- Never Been a Cheap Stock

Cloudflare is one of those stocks that gyrates between overpriced and extremely overpriced.

The graphic above requires some interpretation. For one, the reason why most of the valuations drop in January has more to do with the changing of the calendar year, rather than a drop in valuations.

Similarly, the reason why CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) appears the most expensive is that its fiscal year ends in January, rather than December.

I've chosen companies that have about 25% to 30% CAGR. I've not chosen companies that directly compete with Cloudflare. For that, I would have perhaps chosen CloudFront by Amazon (AMZN) or Fastly (FSLY), but these peers as comparables would be more of a distraction than actually providing any helpful investment insight.

The point I'm making here is that presently, Cloudflare is not being priced significantly more expensive than the peer group as a whole. One can thank the upcoming expected drop in interest rates for this buoyed valuation.

Many investors will naturally consider it shocking to pay more than 10x forward sales for any stock, and on that front, I must admit that right now stocks are expensive. And yet, there are still a few gems left reasonably priced, but not too many. For instance, fintech appears to be a fertile hunting ground, as well as some other idiosyncratic opportunities.

But as a whole, this is simply the going price for this sort of hyper-growth company. Particularly, when we consider its rapidly improving profitability.

More specifically, Q4 is expected to deliver about 9% non-GAAP operating income. This means that if Cloudflare continues to scale higher, it's entirely possible that by the end of 2024, it could be delivering 14% of non-GAAP operating income.

Meaning that by the end of 2025, it's possible that Cloudflare will end up being GAAP breakeven. At this point, it can be said that Cloudflare would still be a rapidly growing company and fully profitable, including SBC.

The Bottom Line

Cloudflare presents itself as a compelling stock, experiencing rapid growth while maintaining a competitive valuation relative to its peers.

Notably, the company is well-positioned to achieve clean GAAP breakeven within the next two years, a significant advantage that distinguishes it in the market.

This progress towards profitability enhances the attractiveness of Cloudflare's valuation, especially considering its sustained impressive growth, successful go-to-market strategies, and the positive reception of recent organizational improvements.

While the near-term challenges include navigating geopolitical uncertainties and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, the company's resilience and strategic positioning bode well for its continued success. As Cloudflare progresses towards GAAP breakeven, the stock stands out as a promising investment opportunity, combining robust growth with an increasingly favorable financial outlook.