Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sell Alert: The Slaughter Of Office REITs Is Just Beginning

Jan. 09, 2024 11:20 AM ETSCHW, JNJ, DBX, MSFT, PSX, GE, BXP, KRC, CIO, SLG, CUZ, BDN2 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Office REITs are facing challenges as the hybrid work model becomes more popular, leading to downsizing and increased vacancies.
  • Major companies like Charles Schwab, Johnson & Johnson, Dropbox, and Microsoft have already downsized their office spaces.
  • Office REITs like Boston Properties, Kilroy Realty, City Office REIT, and SL Green are experiencing negative cash spreads and declining occupancy rates, indicating more trouble ahead.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Freedom Tribe: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction

I have written to our followers and members of our Investing group, suggesting that "2024 is the year of the REIT."

Yet here I am, suggesting that the troubles of office real estate investment

Forget Office REITs, buy these REITs instead

We have gone through the whole sector, looking for REITs with the absolute best business models, as we believe that the sector is undervalued. Most REITs don't have anywhere near the problems that Office REITs do.

We recently shared our top 7 REITs to purchase for 2024 with members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Join for two weeks FREE of charge and get on top of your dividend portfolio today>>

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.8K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Fwc3030 profile picture
Fwc3030
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (673)
Sam, thanks for the "heads up" on the looming office REITS problem. Good work! And I thin you are spot on.

The question rumanging around in my head now is "how might this affect other REIT segments, such as triple net, industrial, gaming, etc.? If a rising tide lifts all boats, then when the tide goes out, one must wonder if there will be some spill-over effect on other segments (albeit less acute).

Long: ADC, ARE, O, REXR, RQI and VICI.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 11:34 AM
Comments (597)
If we se a recession, companies will call the shots if we see a good economy the people will call the shots . But if one company can get its people back in and finds that having workers in house is considerably more advantageous to the bottom line vs another that will spur a flooding back into the office space. Always follow the money. 💰. I hear a lot of it’s not as productive to have people remote, but I haven’t seen anyone post better numbers by having staff IN the office to prove that theory .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHW--
The Charles Schwab Corporation
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
DBX--
Dropbox, Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
PSX--
Phillips 66
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.