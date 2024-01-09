Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Household Financial Distress Is Rising - Short Ally Financial

Summary

  • Auto loan delinquencies and defaults continue to rise as do repossessions.
  • While Ally offers mortgages and credit cards, auto loans represent 78% of its finance receivables and loans.
  • In Q3, 33% of its auto loan originations were to subprime borrowers, which is consistent with the historical pattern.
  • ALLY’s profitability is declining and the riskiness of its balance sheet is rising.

As an indicator of rising consumer stress and stretched household finances, a report from Edmunds.com showed that auto loan borrowers with negative equity were underwater by an average of $6,054. This is the most since April 2020 and

I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

Comments (3)

k
kissdividend
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (44)
yea he is about to lose his $$$$$
C
CPA022784
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (1.81K)
Don't follow CVNA, but do have 35 years experience in banking as a CFO, head of reserves, credit and allowance. The description above is not anywhere close to how GAAP and banks work. Loan modifications are permitted under ASU 2022-22, which is replacement for the old TDR accounting standard. ALLY has modified a tiny part of their consumer automobile loan portfolio - approximately 0.1% (see footnote #7 and also footnote #1). Further, delinquency is not "nebulous", GAAP is not "massaged" and charge-off policies are formula-driven for all consumer loans, in accordance with tons of banking regulations. All of the assumptions used in the calculation of the ALLL are well disclosed and coverage is excellent. All of the above holds true for COF, SYF and DFS as well.
B
Beelzeboozer
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (266)
Brother, this is so far offbase I don't even know where to start. Best of luck shorting Ally now, you are about two years late.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

