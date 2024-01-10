Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is a little off the beaten path for us. But, variety is the spice of life, so they say, and at first glance the set up for SJT over the next few months might be pretty lucrative from present levels. Or, taking a second glance, it might turn out to be a head fake. Bear with me a bit.

SJT is a dividend play on gas-focused wells in northwestern New Mexico, owned by Hilcorp - a large privately held oil and gas company. The trust was until recently administered by PNC Bank, receiving royalty payments from Hilcorp, which fluctuate according to gas prices. As of the most recent filing, these duties have been assumed by Argent Trust of Tennessee. I don't see where this change of managers changes anything for the stock.

The recent TTM dividend history is shown below, and one thing rings loudly. The time to own the units - they call them units, but SJT is not an MLP - was in the early part of last year. A couple of things played into that outcome, and we will discuss. If we can get some help from the California weather, there might be a scenario for a repeat. Actually, it would take a lot of help from the weather for this to happen. You can see the old investing adage, "Sell in May, and go away," in play for SJT last year. Does lightning strike twice?

Getting into the details. About 80% of the company's monthly dividend payout for 2023 occurred in the following few months, peaking in April, and falling precipitously in May. For the full year, the company's total payout came to $1.11, with $0.87 received through May. Of interest to us as well would be the potential rally in the shares, that last winter peaked above $10, before starting their 9-month long descent into late December 2023.

Cold weather has brought gas prices to a two-month high, and resulted in a 10% pop in units of SJT. Is there more to come? It's hard to say, and I am not in the commodity price prediction business, but the cold winds of early winter might set the stage for a sustained rally similar to last year. That said, there are some unique characteristics to SJT's business model that have implications for the sustainability of this pop higher in the unit price. Let's look a little closer at the company.

The thesis for San Juan Royalty Trust

The primary takeoff from the San Juan basin goes mainly to California via the El Paso North Mainline terminating at the hub in Topock, Arizona. The main customers are Southern California Gas, and Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG), who provide distribution for individual heating or use for fuel at the gas fired electric plants that back up the state's solar farms.

Last winter's low storage-related price hike may have been an anomaly. The state regulators in an abundance of virtue signaling had artificially controlled base storage at the Aliso Canyon site-just north of Los Angeles. This was following a well leak in 2015 that was fairly quickly repaired, but you know how regulators are. Heading into this winter, Aliso Canyon and other SoCal storage has ~120 BCF of availability.

The EIA Gas Storage Report doesn't provide much encouragement either, showing Pacific storage at 280 BCF, with no draws so far this winter.

The NOAA weather forecast probably puts a knife in the heart of a bullish thesis for SJT. El Nino appears to have a firm hold of the weather in California for the next several months. The National Weather Service has announced the...

... arrival of El Nino, which is characterized by warmer Pacific sea temperatures, leading to higher levels of precipitation, and inland temperatures.

The San Juan basin, Hilcorp, and maintenance capex

The San Juan basin produces mainly what is termed "coal seam" gas. This gas that forms in coal beds and coalesces in the cracks in the coal. Hence, the term coal seam. These are unconventional reservoirs, but generally do not require fracking for the wells to flow. This is a very mature basin, with over 100 years of production history behind it. Hilcorp came into the picture in 2017 with the purchase of ConocoPhillips (COP) subsidiary Burlington Resources, which was spun off as a standalone energy company from Burlington Railways in the late-80's. The wells are typically older and periodically require workovers or interventions to keep flowing. In 2023, this sort of well work consumed about $4 mm in capex, a significant bump from the prior year.

For the production month of October 2023, Hilcorp Energy Company reported to the Trust net profits of $869,465 gross ($652,099 net royalty amount to the Trust). Total revenue of 4,521,998 of total revenue was also reported consisting of $4,280,816 of gas revenues and $241,182 of oil revenues. Production costs were $3,652,533 for the month, consisting of $2,343,519 of lease operating expense, $690,876 of severance taxes and $618,138 of capital costs.

Typical production expenses associated with these type of wells are water disposal, chemical injection during cold weather, and pump repair and changeouts. Capital costs will involve recompletions to improve flow.

Worth noting is the trust's assets are depleting over time-undetermined as it is not allowed to acquire new assets. Meaning, in theory anyway, these assets will eventually be depleted and the music will stop. Exploration can forestall this, but Hilcorp hasn't been allocating capital in this area.

Risks

If California actually has a winter, against the trend of current projections, the stock could rally. What are the odds of that? If we consider that the Pacific storage is at 280 BCF, and in the winter of 22/23 they drew down storage ~180 BCF, that leaves the region with a cushion of 100 BCF three months hence. So the odds at this stage of the game are pretty long. But, it could happen.

Your takeaway

As I stated earlier, at first glance, the setup for a repeat of last winter looks promising in regard to the SJT dividend profile. The SJT dividend graph paints a pretty picture initially, but when you extend it out over a 5-year span, it's not so compelling.

How to evaluate SJT on a financial basis? Probably as a function of the dividend yield. In 2020, the average stock price was $2.50ish, and the dividend was $0.1592, for a 6.3 yield. In 2021, the average price was $5.50ish and the $0.7717 dividend came in at 14%. In 2022, the share price rallied above $10 for much of the year and the dividend payout was $1.66, or 16.6%. In 2023, with a stock price average of $8ish the dividend of $1.11 represents a 13.8% yield.

The seasonality of the Trust's earnings makes a straight line comparison tough, but absent a real winter, I think we are headed closer to that 6% yield. That would correlate to a 55% downside for the stock from present levels.

Accordingly, I rate San Juan Basin Royalty Trust units as a sell at current prices.