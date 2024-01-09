Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Still Waiting For A Clear Risk-Off Signal At 2024's Start

Jan. 09, 2024 12:05 PM ETAOA, AOK, SPY, USMV, SMH, XHB, IEF, SHY
James Picerno
Summary

  • There’s no shortage of reasons to be cautious on the near-term outlook for markets.
  • To be fair, every trend hits a wall eventually, and it’s often difficult, if not impossible, to successfully call turning points in real time.
  • The relative performance of semi-conductor stocks, a business-cycle proxy, vs. US shares overall still reflects a bullish trend.
  • The bond market, however, is still wallowing in risk-off posture, based on medium-term Treasuries vs. short-term governments.

There’s no shortage of reasons to be cautious on the near-term outlook for markets, but reviewing trend behavior via several sets of ETF pairs continues to reflect a positive trend for risk assets through yesterday’s close (Jan. 8, 2023).

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

