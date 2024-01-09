da-kuk

A Quick Take On ArriVent Biopharma

ArriVent Biopharma, Inc. (AVBP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement, although the final figure may vary.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatments for lung cancer.

AVBP is backed by a large syndicate of institutional life science venture capital firms and strategic biopharma investors and is well-capitalized.

ArriVent Biopharma, Inc.'s drug appears to be materially effective against target cancers, although trials have not been completed yet.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

ArriVent Overview

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based ArriVent Biopharma was founded to develop its Furmonertinib drug candidate for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Zhengbin (Bing) Yao, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2021 and was previously CEO of Viela Bio and was SVP, Head of Respiratory, Inflammation, Autoimmune iMED at MedImmune.

Furmonertinib is in Phase 3 trials as a monotherapy for 1L NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations, and the company expects to have top line data available for publishing sometime in 2025.

ArriVent has global ex-China marketing rights should the drug be approved. It is testing the drug in Phase 1 trials for other mutation versions of NSCLC.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

SEC

ArriVent has booked fair market value investment of $304.4 million as of September 30, 2023 from investors, including LAV Fund, Octagon Capital Advisors, OrbiMed, Hillhouse Investment Management, Zoo Capital, Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals, Sofinnova Venture Partners and Sirona Capital Partners.

ArriVent’s Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for non-small cell lung cancer was valued at an estimated $6.2 billion in 2016 and is forecast to reach $12 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increase in air pollution and the continued widespread use of cigarettes and other carcinogenic products.

Also, the NSCLC market has a strong pipeline of new treatments being developed by a variety of biopharma firms and major pharma companies, which is slated to drive growth in the market in the years ahead.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Blueprint Medicines

Dizal Pharmaceutical

Oric Pharmaceuticals

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG.

ArriVent Biopharma Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a develop-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline advancement activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $166.4 million in cash and only $10.1 million in total liabilities.

ArriVent Biopharma IPO Details

ArriVent intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company qualifies as a smaller reporting company and an emerging growth company, so management may choose to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company requirements and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support our activities for our NDA approval process for furmonertinib as a first-line therapy for patients with EGFRm NSCLC involving exon 20 insertion mutations, subject to successful completion of the FURVENT trial, and to conduct pre-commercial and, if approved, commercial launch activities; to support our activities for the development of furmonertinib for the treatment of NSCLC patients with PACC mutations to support our activities for the development of furmonertinib in combination with SHP2i in NSCLC patients with classical EGFRm advance development of our ADC collaboration with Aarvik to acquire additional assets that we may identify in the future, however, we have no current understandings or arrangements for any specific acquisitions; and the balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available. Biopharma firms usually do not provide their roadshow materials to the general public.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not aware of any proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citigroup and LifeSci Capital.

Commentary About ArriVent’s IPO

AVBP is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to advance its candidate further through various trials.

The firm’s lead candidate is in Phase 3 trials as a monotherapy for 1L NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 insertion mutations, and the company expects to have topline data available for publishing sometime in 2025.

Furmonertinib has already been approved for use in China and is being distributed by Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Company. It has not yet been approved for use in the United States or in Europe.

The market opportunity for treating various forms of non-small cell lung cancer is large and expected to continue to grow due to an aging global population, the continued use of smoking tobacco products, and ongoing problems with air pollution in major urban areas.

Management has disclosed several pharma firm collaborations, including with Shanghai Allist, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co. and Aarvik Therapeutics.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known institutional life science venture capital firms and other pharmaceutical companies as strategic investors, so ArriVent has been well-capitalized.

As for valuation expectations, the company will likely have a market capitalization at IPO of between $200 million and $500 million.

As management states in the excerpt below, the drug appears to be effective, with 79% of patients in one trial experiencing a reduction in tumor size of at least 30%, along with no evidence of tumor progression:

In an interim data readout from the FAVOUR trial of furmonertinib in first-line patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC with exon 20 insertion mutations, 79% of patients (n=22 out of 28 patients) were observed to experience a reduction in tumor size of at least 30% from the baseline in a patient without evidence of progression as measured by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) 1.1 criteria.

Considering the firm’s results so far and a growing body of evidence from its use in China, the drug appears quite promising.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.