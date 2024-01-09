Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties: Time To Worry About The Dividend (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.19K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Medical Properties Trust skidded heavily after the REIT disclosed new problems with tenant Steward, raising concerns about a potential dividend cut.
  • Steward's liquidity crunch poses a binary problem for MPW, as the REIT relies on Steward for a significant portion of its revenues.
  • MPW has hired experts and provided emergency liquidity to Steward, but uncertainty remains regarding the recovery of rent and the impact on MPW's financials.
  • Medical Properties' shares are priced as a restructuring play, but the risk matrix clearly deteriorated last week.

Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) traded sharply lower last Friday after the hospital REIT disclosed new payment obstacles with one of its tenants, Steward, which itself has become a restructuring play. The weak cash flow profile of Steward has

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

Lt. Columbo profile picture
Lt. Columbo
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (953)
another article do you guys get paid by the letter????
cenc profile picture
cenc
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (3.56K)
At sub $4, now it is too risky? 😆 Assuming market did not already price in a 23ish percent drop in payments, on the news the stock dropped over 30%. That, and MPW effectively owns everything of value in that hospital chain now. In a restructuring, the other debt holders would be left with little to nothing to fight over. Most importantly, hard to have a hospital buisness, without hospital buildings.
W
WhiskeyPete
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (605)
Worry about the dividend ??? What's to worry about ??? It's gone ! It's not if , it's when . The debt , particularly in 25 and 26 make it impossible to pay a dividend into that
MWinMD profile picture
MWinMD
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (8.94K)
Fair article. I'm heavily long here, but MPW is the very definition of "uncertainty". I am pretty sure they'll pull through and buys here will look good 2-3 years from now, but I have no idea what route the price will take between now and then.

A dividend cut could send it plunging again OR send it floating upward as a prudent long-term move.

A Steward BK obviously sounds foreboding but could be the best thing that can happen to MPT.

A recession could knock the stock down initially with the market index funds, but cause the Fed to cut fast and hard, making management's refinancing job easier.

Isn't investing FUN?

The only thing that's for certain is that the shorts will keep repeating, in the most dramatic and sometimes overblown terms, every bit of FUD as if it's newly discovered information, from now till the stock is out of the woods.
t
trader201102
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (1.09K)
You said your first buy was at $7 and now you have a $4.50 cost basis? The only way to get your basis that low is to be buying heavily at these prices in the mid-$3’s, significantly more than you bought between $4.95 and above prior to Friday’s crash. You don’t seem very bullish on MPW, however. I’d be surprised if you bought the drop given your opinion, but there’s no way you didn’t buy the drop if your cost basis is $4.50. More than likely, your cost basis isn’t accurate.
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (1.8K)
@trader201102 Dr Watson, I was thinking the same. The issue seems to be related to the timing as the author stated this article was published pre market. Using deductive reasoning, between last Friday and Monday, MPW was still a speculative buy, where he added shares to bring his average cost down from 7 to 4.50. As he pondered his actions Monday evening, wondering if he made the right call, he then wrote this article downgrading to hold and released it to the editors.

Action does speak louder than words.
S
ScottN4276
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (81)
Even small landlords know not to lend a bad tenant money to pay the rent. Why was this even done? Maybe so you can book the income (rent) and move it to a loan? The problems with this REIT are long and well-documented.
MWinMD profile picture
MWinMD
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (8.94K)
@ScottN4276 Plenty of REITs have done that and been the better for it long term. It all depends on just HOW bad things are at a private business whose books none of us can see.
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (1.87K)
@ScottN4276 it was said such business model was beneficial to MPW, but clearly that model doesn’t work well today.
C
Cash472
Today, 2:02 PM
Comments (624)
Lets see if I got this right, MPW hires professionals to assist them in collecting back rent and prior loans to Stewart, then loans them another $60 Million ?? When you are facing a loss on money owed to you, why would you loan them more Fn money ?? Disturbing, CASH
The Quant Investor profile picture
The Quant Investor
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (234)
@Cash472 I interpret this as Steward was unable to make $60 million in payments and rather than writing it off as a loss they are turning it into a loan. A loan which I'm sure they'll never collect and will eventually have to be written as a loss.
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
Today, 2:39 PM
Comments (1.8K)
@The Quant Investor true, recording a missed rent payment could be construed as a "loan," however I believe the loan terms were already released a few days ago.

The more likely scenario is that this loan, is similar to a personal "Payday" loan. Hypotheically, say I'm paid the last weekend of the month, but my bills are due a few days earlier than that and my checks are about to bounce. My paycheck covers the debt (since I'm fiscally responsible, but living paycheck to paycheck). I have a liquidity issue. I'd go downtown to get a "Payday" loan to pay the bills first, then when I get my paycheck, I'd pay "Payday" back (with interest).
M
Mr Nobodi
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (2.85K)
I am long. Instead of being worried about the dividend, I am hoping they cut it again. Ideally to a penny.
u
user43812966
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (574)
@Mr Nobodi Unless they have a plan to address any debt coming due, they should cut the dividend to use the cash to address any debt issues. Management should take care of business and the stock will take care of itself. My understanding is the stock is trading at about 30% of book value which may be from concerns about debt coming due. The country/world needs hospitals so if one operator of those hosptitals doesn't make it, another should step up. The buildings and need will remain. If communities let the hospitals go away, how will their sick be taken care of when needed. Even if not needed now, hospitals are like insurance. The question is, will MPW go under when trading at 30% of book value (so can sell assets at more than the market is valuing them) and paying a dividend they can cut to provide additional cash to address debt. My thought is no with the point MPW will at least trade more toward book value once debt issues are addressed. If they pay a dividend at anytime, that is a plus, but not necessary.
V
VIPTRAINER
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (7)
It would be the best move to stop or minimize the dividend for one or two years, pay down $2B or $3B debt while Steward files for chapter11 and start a New chapter with better tenants...
s
storkdoc
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (286)
Just now downgraded? Just now worried about the dividend? You, my man, are a little bit late to the party.
Trending Analysis

Trending News

