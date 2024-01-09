Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RLJ Lodging Trust Remains Attractive, Despite Its Recent Rally

Jan. 09, 2024 1:29 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock1 Comment
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.49K Followers

Summary

  • RLJ Lodging Trust has offered a total return of 15% in the past 15 months, with a recent rally thanks to a dovish stance from the Fed.
  • The REIT owns 96 high-end hotels with lean operating models and generates more than half of its EBITDA in the Sun Belt region.
  • RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a forward price-to-FFO ratio of only 7.1 and has a healthy balance sheet.

Cartagena, Colombia, Hilton Hotel.

User10095428_393

Almost two years ago, I stated that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) would probably be an attractive stock to consider if the Ukrainian crisis worsened, as I expected the stock to be severely hit but then recover. Indeed, in late 2022, I

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.49K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gumfighter
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (323)
I'm long the preferred
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RLJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RLJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.