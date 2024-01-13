Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Billionaire Bill Ackman Warns Of A 'Hard Landing': Our REIT Picks

Jan. 13, 2024 8:05 AM ETVGSIX, VNQ, CCI, ARE, O, VGSLX, VGSNX3 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman believes the Fed will cut interest rates sooner than expected.
  • That's because we may be facing a hard landing.
  • This should benefit REITs. Here are three of our Top Picks.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

2016 DealBook Conference

Bryan Bedder

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

It was not that long ago that the market believed the Federal Reserve's narrative of "higher for longer" interest rates. Over and over again on financial media, pundits parroted the Fed's narrative, helping them do their job of setting

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for New Year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
63.4K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE; CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (1.98K)
The only issue that I have with Tower rates is that you're taking a huge gamble that Towers will continue to increase in asset value in perpetuity or at least for the foreseeable future. It's quite possible that a new long distance technology like a high bandwidth array of satellites could put Towers out of business
K
K89
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (277)
Missing a chart above this paragraph?

"But as we can see in the chart above, as long-term interest rates come down, O soars. We see no reason why that trend would stop as interest rates decline further."
I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (924)
Interesting. I think the Fed will wait until 2nd half of 2024 to cut. A reason for cutting early is the stagnant housing market. Wait and see.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGSIX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inv
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
CCI--
Crown Castle Inc.
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.