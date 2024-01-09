Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.93K Followers

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Berrin Noorata - Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Irwin Simon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Merton - Chief Financial Officer

Denise Faltischek - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Owen Bennett - Jefferies

John Zamparo - CIBC

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Robin Holby - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Tilray Brands' Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended November 30, 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investment firms conducted via audio.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Berrin Noorata, Tilray Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer. Thank you. You may now begin.

Berrin Noorata

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

By now, you should have access to the earnings press release, which is available on the Investors section of the Tilray Brands website at tilray.com and has been filed with the SEC and SEDAR.

Please note that during today's call, we will be referring to various non-GAAP financial measures that can provide useful information for investors. However, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The earnings press release contains a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, we will be making numerous forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TLRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLRY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.