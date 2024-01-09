Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties: Time To Be Cautious (Downgrade)

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's stock price crashed 30% after disclosing payment problems with its tenant, Steward Health Care System.
  • The trust's dividend is at risk of being slashed again in the short-term, and a second adjustment may be announced in February.
  • The situation with Steward Health Care System has caused increased risks and the stock classification has been changed to Hold.

The situation at hospital real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) deteriorated this week after the company made an important update about its lease situation as it relates to one of its largest tenants, Steward Health Care

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 2:30 PM
Comments (2.72K)
First i am not a dividend investor but if i was , I wouldnt count on this for my income. instead I see a company at 1/4 book and believe the properties are likely worth a tad more than book. The stock has plummeted on these short-term worries but eventually and the demographics will likely result in doubling. I bought some at $3.45 yesterday and much more at $3.39 at the open. We will see
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Well, I think it's a coin toss. I doubled my position from 6k to 12k shares and slashed my cost basis by 1/3. I've made my point and hope to hit it before they roll a 7. GLTA. ps: They've got substantial assets and the demand for them is growing. I hope they don't have to, but if needed they can sell off a couple of properties. So there's a backstop.
Viking Investments profile picture
Viking Investments
Today, 2:18 PM
Comments (2.42K)
Seriously, if you’re so worried about your major tenant able to pay…. As an investor I wouldn’t recommend this stock to anyone.
m
mighty Merle 2
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (115)
Why did the company bother to provide a payout ratio without any contribution from Steward Health (which by the way should be resolved within 6 months) if they were about to cut the dividend again? It seems that effort was to demonstrate sufficient coverage of the current dividend. We will see.
M
Mister Jimmy
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (697)
Now you tell me 🙄
