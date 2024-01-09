Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Cigna Group (CI) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan. 09, 2024 1:54 PM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Cordani - President, Chief Executive Officer & Chair

Eric Palmer - Chief Executive Officer & President, Evernorth

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

Lisa Gill

Good Morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm Head of Healthcare Services for JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this morning that we have with us Cigna Health.

With us this morning, we have CEO, David Cordani; as well as President of the Evernorth business, Eric Palmer. David is going to make a few opening remarks, and then we're going to jump into a fireside chat.

So with that, let me turn it over to David.

David Cordani

Good morning, everyone. Lisa, thank you. I apologize for my voice. I have a New Year's cold all over-the-counter medicine so far, so keeping medical cost trend down. So, no worries relative to that. I'll just make a couple of brief comments. There's a lot of topics to talk through. Eric and I look forward to having a good comprehensive conversation with you all.

A couple of things relative to the Cigna Group, first and foremost, we delivered a very strong 2023, and we're proud of that. It continues our track record of strong organic growth across our operating platforms, whether there are foundational businesses. There we have our PBM, our commercial business, our International Benefits business, and our Accelerate businesses, our fast-growing, highly scaled specialty medicine portfolio businesses as well as our government benefits business, and our Evernorth Care business.

Additionally, we continue to drive additional innovations by creating cross enterprise leverage, leveraging data, clinical capability, our talent, our client relationships to bring new innovations to market like Pathwell and other services that we may talk through.

