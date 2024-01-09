Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Investment: A Strong Monthly Payer But Looking A Bit Rich

Jan. 09, 2024 3:02 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)GAINL, GAINN, GAINZ7 Comments
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gladstone Investment has been performing exceptionally well and pays a solid monthly dividend.
  • They take a more unique approach compared to other BDCs, with a focus on both debt and equity investments for buy-outs.
  • The recent surge in share price and supplemental distributions have made the stock look more expensive, warranting a bit of caution for new investors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »
Success Yellow Arrow On Black Arrows Background. Standing Out From The Crowd. Lucky Business Achievements And Leadership Concept

GOCMEN

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has been on a solid run, and the business development company pays a solid monthly dividend. BDCs across the board have been getting a lift lately, but for GAIN, they seem to be running a bit

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.83K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

e
ethel65
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (281)
dividends just announced for GAIN. No special this quarter on the announcement
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (2.08K)
@ethel65 makes sense. Thank you for sharing!
stuartspoonemore profile picture
stuartspoonemore
Today, 4:12 PM
Comments (460)
I picked up the debt GAINL shortly after issuance below par. 8% coupon. callable 8/1/2025. Matures 8/1/2028. Current yield 7.81%. Just throwing an alternative to the common out there for everyone.
P
Patrick3
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (367)
What do you think of their baby bonds/prefs L/N/Z ?
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 4:06 PM
Comments (2.08K)
@Patrick3 on the surface, they all seem like fine alternatives for those looking for income. Admittedly though, I have not given them a deeper look. I would view them all as incredible safe though as I think GAIN is solid overall.
doobiedoo profile picture
doobiedoo
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (687)
Yep, I enjoyed GAIN's dividends in 2023!
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (2.08K)
@doobiedoo indeed! Perhaps investors are hoping they can replicate that success again this year. I would love if they could, but that I believe would be quite optimistic.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.