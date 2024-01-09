Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan. 09, 2024 2:27 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.93K Followers

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike McMullen - President & Chief Executive Officer

Bob McMahon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Hi. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by the Agilent management team on stage as these sessions typically are, it's 40 minutes, 20 minutes of presentation and roughly 20 minutes of Q&A afterwards. If any of you in the room do have questions, feel free to either submit them through the App, or you can ping me directly.

And with that, I will pass it off to Mike.

Mike McMullen

Thank you, Rachel. It's a real pleasure to be here today with all of you to share the updated story on Agilent Technologies. As we know, 2023 was quite a challenging year for the industry. But as we think about it from an Agilent perspective, we think these market challenges we've experienced are transitory across the industry. And as we look forward, we think Agilent is very well positioned for continued long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

So why do I say that? The story I'm going to tell you today is Agilent's diversified business with multiple growth drivers, competing in very attractive end markets. Back up by an unstoppable Agilent team that knows how to work together, focus on customers and win together. So that's the story I have today. That's what I'm sticking to.

Let's get down and take a closer look for Agilent. But first of all, our safe harbor statement for your reading pleasure. Let's take a look just a reminder of who is Agilent. We are a company that has a track record of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on A

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.