Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Oil Production Just Hit An All-Time High: A Harbinger Of Short-Term Pain

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • WTI crude prices are down 5.2% over the past year, with a 24.4% drop from their peak.
  • US oil output has reached an all-time high, indicating potential weakness ahead.
  • Despite short-term bearishness, the long-term trajectory for oil prices remains bullish, with forecasts of a price range of $75 to $85 per barrel.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

There's an old saying that is often attributed to the Chinese that goes, "may you be cursed to live in interesting times." Although the origin of that quote is contested, I do think that it rings true in many respects in almost

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.77K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

WeenRules profile picture
WeenRules
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (189)
"The sad truth is that, for as long as we utilize fossil fuels as a major source of energy, true energy independence will never occur."

Author lost all credibility and stopped reading there. I suggest he does a little homework.
PapaWhisky profile picture
PapaWhisky
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (12.82K)
@WeenRules

Renewables energy (solar, wind, hydro) is all produced here.

What further homework is required?
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (5.7K)
@WeenRules Renewable energy is something that can get us to energy independence, more or less, but fossil fuels cannot and will not.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USO
--
CL1:COM
--
OIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.