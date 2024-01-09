Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan. 09, 2024 2:36 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock, NONOF Stock
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan

Richard Vosser

Welcome to the Novo Nordisk session at the 2024 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European pharma analyst with JPMorgan, and it's my great pleasure to welcome the CEO of Novo, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen to the conference for the first time. So we're going to do this session slightly differently and it's going to be more of a chat between us. But ahead of that, I'm going to hand over to Lars for a few introductory remarks. Lars, welcome to the conference.

Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen

Thank you, Richard, and thank you to JPMorgan for hosting all of us. Right now, it's a truly exciting moment in Novo Nordisk in 2023. We celebrated our 100 year anniversary and we did that by growing 30-plus percent. There's still a bit of numbers to be counted, so we are truly excited about the momentum we have obviously fueled by our GLP-1 business.

We have worked on obesity for more than 25 years. Most of those years, most of the world felt that that was probably not a meaningful thing to do. Now finally, the market is opening up and we're really excited about what we can bring there. And as we'll get into we're just getting going. So from a growth strategy point of view, I'm truly excited about the coming years also.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Richard Vosser

Maybe we start there. I mean it's just the start but there's been maybe some full starts as well because the demand is actually outstrip supply. So I think one of the big questions on people's minds is where are

