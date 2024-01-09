Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GSK plc (GSK) 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 2:38 PM ETGSK plc (GSK) Stock, GLAXF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.93K Followers

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) 42nd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Emma Walmsley - Chief Executive Officer

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan

James Gordon

Good morning. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European pharma and biotech analyst. And today, I've got the pleasure of introducing the GSK presentation. You're going to hear from GSK CEO, Emma Walmsley.

Thanks a lot for joining us today, Emma. I look forward to the presentation.

Emma Walmsley

Thank you so much, James, and good morning. A very happy new year to you all. It is absolutely wonderful to attend today's conference and to share with everybody the progress that GSK is making. Please turn to Slide 2.

This is, of course, the usual cautionary statement, and we'll comment on our performance and forward-looking statements using constant exchange rates, or CER, unless stated otherwise. Please turn to Slide 3. GSK is a global biopharma company focused on the prevention and the treatment of disease with clear performance momentum as we head into 2024.

In the first nine months of 2023, we delivered double-digit sales and adjusted operating profit growth, with strong performance from all of our key products, including an outstanding U.S. launch of Arexvy, the world's first-ever vaccine for RSV, a vaccine that is firmly on track to be a blockbuster in its first year on the market.

Recent approvals for Apretude in HIV together with two important oncology medicines Jemperli and most recently Ojjaara have also strengthened our new product portfolio. New products launched since 2017 contributed nearly £8 billion of sales in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting our ability to bring breakthrough products to market and execute competitively.

This portfolio demonstrates the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GSK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.