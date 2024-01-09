BlackJack3D

By Valuentum Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ:VRTX) have advanced more than 45% over the past year or so, and we still believe the company has upside potential on the basis of the high end of our fair value estimate range ($481 per share). The company, which is trading at ~$415 at the time of this writing, remains one of the best positioned names in biopharma, in our view, boasting a lucrative, cash-rich cystic fibrosis [CF] franchise. Vertex also has potential novel therapies in acute pain management (VX-548) and other areas, including CRISPR (CRSP) gene-editing therapy--markets that we believe are quite large.

Summary data for Vertex. (Valuentum)

Part of the reason why we like Vertex so much has to do with its net cash rich balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation, which is typically unusual for a biotech. Most biotechs have to issue new equity or convertible financial instruments to fund their operations (diluting shareholders along the way), but Vertex can continue to invest in its business without this capital-market dependency risk, a key positive that speaks to reduced overall equity risk.

Net cash on the balance sheet is a direct add back to the present value of future free cash flows and tilts the distribution of equity value into investors' favor as bankruptcy risk is negligible. In the event free cash flow expectations are revised higher, the stock price should advance. On the other hand, if free cash flow expectations are revised lower, the stock price might fall. We're huge fans of Vertex's cash-based sources of intrinsic value.

Vertex Pharma's free cash flow generation. (Valuentum)

Vertex Pharma has a thesis that many an investor can get behind to build in ever-higher expectations of free cash flow, offering a catalyst for a higher stock price. In this article, let's discuss Vertex Pharma's latest news on the gene-editing front and discuss its financials, which separate it from riskier biotechs that aren't yet generating the type of free cash flow that speaks to the sustainability we like in any company.

Latest Quarterly Results

Vertex reported third quarter results on November 6. Revenue didn’t quite meet expectations during the period, but the company did up its full year 2023 product revenue guidance. Vertex is now expecting ~$9.85 billion in 2023 product revenue as it will roll out its CF therapy TRIKAFTA in the 2-5 age group and as its TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO combination captures increased demand in international markets. Here is what management had to say in the press release:

Vertex has delivered another strong quarter across the business. We remain relentless in our commitment to reach more patients with our cystic fibrosis medicines, while preparing for the potential launch of exa-cel in multiple geographies. Our R&D pipeline continues to make remarkable progress and we have a milestone-rich period coming up, with multiple major, near-term milestones, including completion of the Phase 3 pivotal trials for the vanzacaftor triple in cystic fibrosis and VX-548 in acute pain, as well as the Phase 2 VX-548 study data read-out in diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Through the first nine months of 2023, Vertex Pharma hauled in $3.3 billion in operating cash flow, while it spent just $142 million on property and equipment, translating into robust free cash flow (as shown in the image below). Vertex Pharma's asset light business model is a sight to see, in our opinion. The company has a debt-free balance sheet, too, and ended September with ~$11.9 billion in cash and ST investments. We're huge fans of Vertex's net-cash-rich balance sheet and strong and growing free cash flow generation.

Vertex's free cash flow generation is remarkable. (Vertex)

Latest News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on December 8, 2023, that it had given the thumbs up for Vertex Pharma’s and CRISPR Therapeutics’ novel gene-editing therapy (“Casgevy” – exa-cel), which is indicated for sickle cell disease [SCD] in patients 12 years of age or older.

As the first such approval for a gene-editing therapy in the U.S., the go-ahead will likely pave the way for more gene-editing therapies that address other rare diseases in the coming years. Here is more specifics from the FDA on the groundbreaking announcement as it pertains to Vertex/CRISPR:

Casgevy, a cell-based gene therapy, is approved for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 years of age and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises. Casgevy is the first FDA-approved therapy utilizing CRISPR/Cas9, a type of genome editing technology. Patients’ hematopoietic (blood) stem cells are modified by genome editing using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. CRISPR/Cas9 can be directed to cut DNA in targeted areas, enabling the ability to accurately edit (remove, add, or replace) DNA where it was cut. The modified blood stem cells are transplanted back into the patient where they engraft (attach and multiply) within the bone marrow and increase the production of fetal hemoglobin (HbF), a type of hemoglobin that facilitates oxygen delivery. In patients with sickle cell disease, increased levels of HbF prevent the sickling of red blood cells.

Here is what Vertex’s CEO had to say about the news:

CASGEVY’s approval by the FDA is momentous: it is the first CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy to be approved in the U.S. As importantly, CASGEVY is a first-in-class treatment that offers the potential of a one-time transformative therapy for eligible patients with sickle cell disease. I want to convey my deepest gratitude to the patients and investigators whose trust in this program paved the way for this landmark approval.

According to Reuters, some estimates suggest that approximately 16,000 people will be eligible for the therapy at an estimated cost of roughly $2.2 million each. The one-time market size of roughly $35.2 billion is a big deal, in or view, but the adoption curve of the therapy is difficult to estimate with any sort of precision at this time. Importantly, it should be noted that the therapy is of one-time use, meaning it is a functional cure and may not be a source of recurring revenue. Still, we view it is an important breakthrough development for medical science.

Valuation

Summary valuation assumptions for Vertex. (Valuentum)

Vertex Pharma's valuation is supported by strong cash-based sources of intrinsic value. As we've noted in this article, the company sports a strong net-cash position on its balance sheet, while it throws off considerable free cash flow. We use a discounted cash-flow valuation model in our work, and our near-term forecasts don't differ too much from consensus, as we think the long term is where most of the value attributed to Vertex Pharma can be found.

We project a compound annual revenue growth rate of 8.3% during the next five years, and a 5-year projected average operating margin of 46.9%. These numbers do not differ much from consensus. Supporting these growth rates and levels of profitability are the company's roll out its CF therapy TRIKAFTA in the 2-5 age group and international growth of its TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO combination.

Beyond year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 4.8% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity, reasonable growth rates for a company with such a strong pipeline in pain management ( VX-548) and gene-editing technology. For Vertex Pharma, we use a 10.1% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows, a level that is slightly above average, but one that captures risks to our forecasts.

Vertex's fair value estimate range. (Valuentum)

With analysis tied to a biopharma's pipeline of drugs, using a margin of safety or a fair value estimate range is key, as it captures not only the upside potential related to the commercialization of new drugs, but also any disappointment related to the path of revenue with any drugs currently on the market.

As we've noted before, Vertex Pharma is not as risky as other biotechs as it has a huge net cash position and generates strong free cash flow, but there are a few risks. For starters, if Vertex drops the ball in pain management, a lot of air will come out of the stock. The same might happen if news flow regarding its gene-editing therapies sours, or if revenue regarding its CF portfolio weakens.

That said, while we value Vertex Pharma at $370 per share at this time, slightly lower than where shares are trading, we're comfortable with the high end of the fair value estimate range as a reasonable valuation for the firm given the momentum behind its operations. Said another way, we see upside to $481 per share as more likely than downside to $259 per share.

For optimistic investors baking in continued strong CF portfolio performance, commercialization of its pain management portfolio, and continued adoption of gene-editing therapies, a $481 per share fair value estimate may make a lot of sense.

Concluding Thoughts

Vertex Pharma is one of our favorite biopharma ideas on the market today. The company’s CF franchise has turned it into a free-cash-flow generating machine, and it holds an enviable balance sheet with considerable net cash on the books. Not only are its cash-based sources of intrinsic value robust, but we are enamored with the firm’s pipeline. When it comes to pain management, Vertex could possibly help solve the opioid epidemic, and its venture with CRISPR Therapeutics has opened the door for gene-editing therapies to come to market. We're huge fans of Vertex Pharma, and we think it is an excellent idea for those looking for less-risky biotech exposure.