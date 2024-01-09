Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novartis AG (NVS) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 2:50 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS) Stock, NVSEF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.93K Followers

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) 2024 J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vas Narasimhan - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - J.P. Morgan

Richard Vosser

Welcome to the Novartis presentation at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European Pharma Analyst with J.P. Morgan. It's my great pleasure to welcome Vas Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis today. Before I hand over to Vas, I'll just everyone; we're going to take Q&A after Vas's presentation in this room.

Vas, welcome to the conference.

Vas Narasimhan

Thank you, Richard and great to be here today. Always wonderful to be at J.P. Morgan to start the year and give all of you an update of where Novartis is and where we're going. And what I'd like to do is give you an overview of a little bit of our journey over the last few years and then talk about the future and I think pretty exciting prospects for us as a company.

Now when you look at our overall profile, in summary, we think we've come to a place where we really present investors an attractive story, a focused strategy with 4 core platforms -- 5 core platforms, 4 core TAs, strong capital allocation approach. We highlighted at our recent R&D Day, a commitment to grow 5% through 2027 as well as 40% plus margins really putting us at the top end of the peer set. A robust pipeline with 10 Phase III positive readouts in 2023 and we'll go through that, as well 83 projects in the pipeline. We've slimmed down the pipeline but we think the pipeline now is really filled with attractive assets and then a leader in ESG. We're a leader in many of the key indices and we take it seriously to continue to do the right things to contribute to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.