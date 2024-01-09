Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T For Dummies

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You don't need to follow the billionaires' moves, you too can be a winner if you know what to look for.
  • AT&T Inc.'s strong cash flow and revenue could lead to potential capital appreciation and dividend coverage.
  • Debt reduction and progress on leverage reduction will be important factors for future growth and capital appreciation.
  • We could expand more on other key metrics the Street hones in on, but these are the major ones for AT&T Inc., and we stand on our record.
  • All about that guidance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Retro Lottery Drawing Host

RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

We started aggressively buying AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) when it hit $14, and we have updated you along the way on why we liked telecoms at these levels. As we know, the high debt in this environment is the

Welcome 2024! START WINNING NOW: Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns & income at BAD BEAT Investing

Get more with our playbook to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our one-stop shop.

Our prices are rising in 2024, but take $65 off NOW with our New Year Special

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). There's also a light version of BAD BEAT, on sale for 55 cents a day with great benefits too. Come take the next step! Start WINNING

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
40.15K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (198)
sweet title
M
Merit1
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (807)
@Trade4ALiving Thought it referred immediately of the former CEO, Randall Stevenson, who brought us the merger of the century...
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (198)
@Merit1 that was a 4 letter words and other colorful language thats the moderators will flag, very big difference to me
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
TBC
--
TBB
--
T.PR.A
--
T.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.