Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USA: Why You Should Skip This Fund And What To Buy Instead

Jan. 09, 2024 4:12 PM ETLiberty All-Star Equity (USA)VTI
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a popular closed-end fund for retired investors due to its prudent management structure, responsible distribution policy, and transparency.
  • However, investors may consider alternative options that offer more efficiency and flexibility, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF.
  • VTI has outperformed USA over the past ten years and has a lower expense ratio, making it a potentially better choice for investors looking to recreate USA's high yield strategy.

Option A, option B - wooden signpost

3D_generator

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is one of the oldest and most established closed end funds trading today. We have covered USA before, outlining what makes the fund a great option for retired investors. The fund

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.34K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with a big four firm and an S&P500 real estate investment trust, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis.I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USA Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on USA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.