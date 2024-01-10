Jerod Harris

Investment thesis

My coverage of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in 2023 was quite successful, as the stock rallied by 76% since my initial "Strong Buy" call in February 2023. My latest bullish thesis was published in September 2023, and since then, AMD's price has grown by almost 31%, multiple times outperforming the broader U.S. market.

A lot of developments have happened within the last four months, and today, I want to share my updated analysis of AMD. The artificial intelligence [AI] industry continues to demonstrate strong momentum, but my valuation analysis suggests that AMD's rally went too far. There are several fundamental bottlenecks out of AMD's control, which need to be resolved mostly at the governmental level for the AI industry to sustain its strong growth. Overall, I am an AI and semiconductor bull, but from the tactical perspective, AMD is a "Sell" at this price level.

Recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 31, when AMD topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew by a modest 4.2% on a YoY basis. The good part was that the operating margin improved from -1.15% to 3.86% YoY. AMD earned $574 million in levered free cash flow [FCF], which allowed the company to solidify its fortress financial position with almost no debt and firm liquidity.

Seeking Alpha

I will not dig into deeper details regarding Q3 earnings because the company will report its Q4 earnings in less than a month, on January 30. Consensus estimates forecast Q4 revenue at $6.14 billion, projecting a 9.6% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and expand from $0.69 to $0.77.

Seeking Alpha

If we look at the longer-term prospects, they look pretty bright, with the consensus estimates expecting double-digit revenue growth for the next four fiscal years. The company's FY2023 full-year revenue is expected by consensus to be down 4% YoY, mainly due to the weakness in the Client segment, which is directly affected by the overall PC market, which has been weak since early 2022 due to adverse disruptions in the macro environment. For the first nine months of 2023, this segment demonstrated a 40% revenue decline, more than a $2 billion decrease in absolute terms.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that the worst is likely in the past for the PC market. The Embedded segment's strength partially offset such a sharp drop in the Client segment. This segment has extensive exposure to end markets experiencing a secular shift towards more digitalization, so I expect a positive trend for this segment to sustain

AMD's latest 10-Q report

Data Center revenues will be almost flat in 2023 due to the mixed macro environment, which weighed on the growth. The impressive start of generative AI in the mass market has already changed our lives, and the wide adoption of AI capabilities in our everyday lives has just started. However, it is important to add context here to make conclusions more fair.

First, massive optimism around AI prospects is already priced in since the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) trades at all-time highs. When expectations are already high, it is very challenging to beat them, but it is easy to disappoint. For example, Nvidia (NVDA) delivered bombastic Q3 earnings last year, but the stock slid by about 10% over the next couple of weeks because the market's expectations were way too high. Any disappointing news from any of the major semiconductor players will likely severely hit all other peer stocks, and it is important to keep that in mind.

Second, unfortunately, we do not live in a world where infrastructure's capacity is unlimited. Data centers, which power high-performance computing in general and generative AI in particular, are very energy-consuming. This constraint should not be discounted when we speak about the foreseeable prospects of the industry. I have little doubt that over the long run infrastructure will keep up with the growing electricity demand, but it is not an overnight process. Expansion of the electricity infrastructure capacity is a very complex issue that not only requires vast financial resources, but also involves multiple powerful stakeholder groups, including several governmental bodies, financial institutions, environmental organizations, local communities, etc. Reaching consensus between all these stakeholder groups to move large infrastructure projects might take years, which will mean that electricity scarcity can become a real constraint for data centers over the next multiple years.

visualcapitalist.com

Third, multiple legal and ethical issues are still associated with the rapid expansion of generative AI usage. Just as fire can be used for constructive purposes when managed responsibly, generative AI can offer substantial benefits when used ethically and within a well-regulated framework. However, there are still risks like potential plagiarism or copyright infringement which need to be addressed for generative AI to become a truly useful tool for humanity. It seems that the regulation coverage for generative AI is lagging behind the industry's expansion growth, but I have little doubt that regulatory bodies will eventually cover this domain with a clear set of rules and constraints, which will also weigh on the pace of the industry's growth.

To conclude, I am not an AI or semiconductor bear from the secular perspective. I recognize the massive potential for the industry, as AI capabilities are truly game-changing. I also recognize that AMD is an innovative, well-positioned player to absorb secular tailwinds long-term.

At the same time, a bullish opinion should be balanced, and potential headwinds need to be acknowledged as well. Several notable tactical factors shall be resolved for the generative AI industry to meet massive expectations, which are already priced into the biggest semiconductor names.

Valuation update

The stock rallied by 106% over the last 12 months, substantially outperforming the broader U.S. market. At the same time, the start of 2024 has been relatively weak for AMD, with a 6% price decline compared with a YTD 1.6% decline for the S&P 500 (SP500). Given the company's rapid historical revenue growth pace and solid profitability, AMD's valuation ratios are inherently much higher than the sector median. However, I want to underline that the current valuation ratios are notably higher than AMD's historical averages. This indicates overvaluation based on the valuation ratios analysis.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, valuation ratios analysis is not sufficient to get a high conviction, and I also have to simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I use a 10% discount rate, which falls within the recommended valueinvesting.io WACC range for AMD. Consensus revenue estimates forecast around 17% CAGR for the next three fiscal years and deceleration to 14.7% in FY 2027, which looks reasonable given the industry tailwinds. For the years beyond, I have incorporated a 12.2% revenue CAGR.

Over the last multiple quarters, AMD's free cash flow [FCF] margin has been very volatile, given multiple significant events in the broader environment, both favorable and unfavorable. Taking the last ten quarters to calculate the average FCF margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] will be sufficient to get enough comfort.

Author's calculations

As we can see, the average FCF margin for the last ten quarters is 11%. I expect the FCF margin to expand by one percentage point yearly as the business scales up and to peak at around 20% in FY 2032. The 20% level looks doable if we look at the above table.

Author's calculations

According to my simulation, the business's fair value is $195 billion, which is lower than the current market cap by 13%. That said, the DCF approach also points to a notable overvaluation, even under optimistic assumptions. If we decrease the current stock price of $146 by 13%, we get $127 as the stock's fair price.

Risks to my bearish thesis

Last year demonstrated that betting against semiconductor stocks amid the AI mania is risky, even if valuations look ridiculous. It is impossible to forecast the timing of breakthroughs in the industry. However, the potential release of new jaw-dropping AI capabilities can be a massive catalyst for the biggest semiconductor names.

The overall sentiment around the U.S. stock market is quite bearish, another substantial risk to my bearish thesis. According to CNN's Fear and Greed Index, it is almost "Extreme Greed" that currently drives the market. While I understand that the higher the level of "Greed" is, the higher the probability of a correction, there is another side of the moon. When the market is in an intense "fear of missing out" [FOMO], accurately predicting the duration of a bullish trend becomes a massive challenge. In a FOMO-driven market, the potential for a significant and sustained bull run cannot be discounted. Therefore, it remains plausible that, before AMD's stock price adjusts to its fair value, a notable upswing could unfold.

Bottom line

To conclude, AMD is a "Sell" at current levels. The rally went too far, according to my valuation analysis. I am positive about the overall prospects of the semiconductor industry, and AMD is well positioned to rally over the long run. However, I believe that several important risks for the AI industry to sustain growth are still ignored by the market.