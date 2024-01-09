Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roku: AI Dark Horse In 2024

Jan. 09, 2024 4:55 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Roku has the potential to be a surprise success AI story for 2024 due to its position in streaming video ads.
  • The deployment of AI in advertising is improving financial results and transforming the industry.
  • Roku dominates the streaming TV advertising game and continues to grow at impressive rates, with a long runway for growth ahead.

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

Albert Einstein: "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

In our view, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has the potential to be one of the surprise success AI stories for 2024. We know they aren't as flashy as

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.38K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ROKU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROKU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROKU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.