Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 3:58 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.93K Followers

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Thaysen - CEO

Joydeep Goswami - CFO, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - J.P. Morgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Perfect. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team, I'm here with Illumina up on stage. So as these sessions are, it's going to be 40 minutes, roughly 20 minutes of presentations upfront and then followed by 20 minutes of Q&A. And with that, I will pass it off to Jacob.

Jacob Thaysen

Thanks. Thanks, Rachel, and for JPMorgan for hosting us here today and for all of you joining us here in the room. I am Jacob Thaysen, the CEO of Illumina. And as a reminder, our presentation today includes some very exciting things here, including forward-looking statements, non-GAAP measures and information about their relations to GAAP measures. Please refer to our SEC filings for a presentation of risks.

Also, please review the statements of our whole separate requirements related to GRAIL. GRAIL must be held and operated separately and independently for Illumina related to the order of the European Commission, which prohibited our acquisition of GRAIL. Today, I will cover four areas in my presentation. And first, I would like to talk to you a little bit about the overview. And why I'm excited to be here and why I think the core business is - has very long rough legs.

Secondly, I would like to share with you preliminary Q4 and full year '23 results. Third, I'd like to share our priorities for '24. And fourth, I will talk about the path ahead and why we are incredibly excited about the future for Illumina. Okay. So let's get started with an overview.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ILMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.