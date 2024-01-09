Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regal Rexnord: Improving Growth Prospects And A Discounted Valuation

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Regal Rexnord's organic revenue growth is expected to turn positive in FY24 due to healthy backlog levels, improving end-market conditions, and potential interest rate cuts.
  • The company's revenue growth was negatively impacted by inventory destocking, but this is expected to improve as inventory levels stabilize.
  • The company's margin growth prospects are positive, driven by productivity improvements, cost-saving initiatives, and portfolio transformation.

Regal Rexnord Motion Control Solutions location. Regal Rexnord is a manufacturer of electric motors and motion controls.

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Regal Rexnord Corporation's (NYSE:RRX) organic revenue growth is poised to turn positive in FY24 driven by above-average backlog levels in the Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS) and Automation & Motion Control (AMC) segments, channel inventory destocking coming to an end, improving end-market conditions and a

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.88K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.