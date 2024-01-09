Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danaher Corporation (DHR) 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 4:26 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.94K Followers

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Rainer Blair - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan

Rachel Vatnsdal

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal from the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at JP Morgan. Thank you for coming to the Danaher presentation. This will be a 40-minute session as we typically do roughly 20 minutes of a presentation followed by 20 minutes of Q&A. If you do have questions, feel free to either submit them via the app or you can ping me directly.

And with that, I will pass it off to Rainer.

Rainer Blair

Thank you, Rachel, and thank you to JP Morgan for having us, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. Before I jump into my presentation just a quick look at our forward-looking statement advisory here which you can peruse along with our non-GAAP reconciliation schedule at your own leisure.

Now, let me get started with just a brief update as to our preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Our core growth came in better than expected, and that's really through the base business core revenue having declined mid-single digits. But all of our segments being modestly above our expectations, especially respiratory with over $600 million at Cepheid, exceeded our expectations.

Now, at the same time, you can expect our fourth quarter, 2023 adjusted operating profit margin to be in line or above with our prior guidance of approximately 28%. And then lastly, and I couldn't be more pleased to talk about the fact that we closed the Abcam acquisition here in early December, well ahead of our expectations. This is a fantastic team. It's a fantastic company. It's the gold standard and proteomic research. And all of that proteomic

