A Question Of Value

The last time we covered Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in April 2023, we were a bit lukewarm on the company's prospects. The company traded in the mid-$30 range, the dividend had yet to be cut, and Tim Wentworth was not yet named CEO.

Things since April haven't been great:

WBA vs SPY (since April 2023) (Koyfin)

Walgreens has delivered a negative 22% return (on a total return basis) since April, while the wider S&P 500 (SPY) has returned 15% in the same period. Today the stock trades at ~$25, and the company made headlines when it slashed its dividend by almost 50% after reporting its Q1 earnings.

The big question on investor's minds, then, is whether or not the worst is behind the storied company. At today's levels, is the stock a buy? In this article, we'll dive into the numbers to see.

Walgreens Earnings

From a top-line perspective, Walgreens Q1 earnings weren't terrible. The company posted a 10% year-over-year increase in sales or 8.7% on a constant currency basis.

WBA Income Statement (Company Filings)

Unfortunately, revenue growth wasn't enough to outrun the cost of sales growth - in Q1 2022 Walgreens posted $6.9 billion in gross profit. In 2023, gross profit was down to $6.7 billion. What caused this?

Well, interim CFO Manmohan Mahajan had this to say regarding margin compression:

Retail gross margin was negatively impacted by 110 basis points due to higher shrinkage. Retail shrink continues to be a systemic issue across the retail industry.

We find the implication that Walgreens potentially endured roughly $403 million in theft in the first quarter to be a bit eye-popping (note: this figure is our rough estimate based on the 110 basis point headwind cited by the CFO against top line revenue). While viral videos of mass shoplifting across the United States may make headlines, it appears that actual retail theft trends have not moved that much (see here, here, and here). The fact of the matter, however, is that theft is a serious problem for the company - for example, a 50 basis point reduction in theft would have seen the company post a profit of ~$140 million instead of a $67 million loss.

On the bottom line, year-over-year losses also showed marked improvement with the company posting an $0.08 per share loss compared to a $4.31 per share loss in the Q1 prior. Unfortunately for Walgreens, analysts weren't expecting to see a loss at all.

WBA Earnings History (Koyfin)

On a GAAP basis, analysts covering Walgreens expected the company to post a $0.28 per share profit - a far cry from the results that were actually delivered.

The dividend cut, however, is what dominated the headlines. On the conference call, CEO Tim Wentworth had this to say:

An additional meaningful and necessary step to strengthen our long-term balance sheet and cash position, today, we are announcing a 48% reduction in our quarterly dividend payment to $0.25 per share starting in March. This action will free up capital to invest in driving sustainable growth in the pharmacy and healthcare businesses, as well as paying down debt. At the same time, we will continue to deliver a competitive dividend yield as the Board and I continue to view the dividend as a critical component to overall attractiveness of WBA to many of our shareholders.

The news of the cut may have surprised some investors, but it shouldn't have.

WBA Cash Flow Statement (Company Filings)

In Q1, Walgreens paid out $415 million in dividends. This isn't sustainable when a company posts a negative $281 million in operating cash flow. The cash flow picture has been trending negative for a while now. In its latest full-year results (from the period ending Aug. 31, 2023), the company posted $2.2 billion in operating cash flow, down from $3.8 billion in 2022.

Walgreens Valuation and Expectations

On a 10-year basis, Walgreens valuation (at least on a price-to-earnings basis) is quite cheap.

Koyfin

With a forward P/E of only 7.4x, the market appears to be baking in extreme pessimism. The story seems a bit different on an EV/EBITDA basis at 11.6x, which is in the upper range of the metric's 10-year average.

Despite this low valuation, analyst outlook on the stock remains tepid. Of the 19 analysts covering Walgreens, 12 rate it a Hold. Financial expectations are quite low, as well.

WBA Analyst EBIT Expectations (Koyfin)

Over the last three years, Walgreens EBIT outlook has steadily deteriorated (we use EBIT here to account for expectations post cost of sales, which includes the high amount of shrink cited by executives earlier). In FY24, analysts have a consensus estimate of $3.48 billion in EBIT. Investors will have to draw their own conclusions as to how likely this target is to be achieved, given that Walgreens posted an EBIT of negative $6.8 billion in FY23.

The Bottom Line

The only silver lining we can see from Walgreens latest earnings report is the fact that Wentworth, by slashing the dividend, has demonstrated to investors that he isn't afraid to do what needs to be done, no matter how unpopular it may be. In the case of Walgreens, slashing the dividend makes sense (in fact, we think the argument could be made for elimination).

While we don't think that Walgreens is in mortal peril, it's very difficult at this point to see how quickly things can be turned around. The company has a mountain of obstacles to overcome in 2024, not the least of which is getting a handle on the high amount of theft at its stores. Even at today's low valuation, we see the stock as risky. While Wentworth may be able to pull the turnaround off in the long run, today we view Walgreens as a wait and see situation this year.