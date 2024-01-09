Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walgreens Q1 Earnings: 2024 Outlook After The Recent Dividend Cut

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens made headlines last week when it announced it would cut its dividend by almost 50%.
  • Today the stock trades near 10-year lows on a forward price to earnings basis.
  • Despite the low valuation, we think Walgreens is a "wait and see" story in 2024.

State Of California Cuts Ties With Walgreens Over Company Not Carrying Abortion Pill In 21 States

Justin Sullivan

A Question Of Value

The last time we covered Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in April 2023, we were a bit lukewarm on the company's prospects. The company traded in the mid-$30 range, the dividend had yet to be

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
3.36K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article is not an investment research report but a reflection of the author’s opinion and own investment decisions based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. The author does not provide personal or individualized investment advice or information tailored to the needs of any particular reader. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. No statement or expression of opinion, or any other matter herein, directly or indirectly, is an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities or financial instruments mentioned. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
Article Update Today, 5:36 PM
Comments (674)
Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed our article please consider following us and enabling real time alerts to be notified when we publish new research. Cheers!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.