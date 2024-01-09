Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia's Bubble May Burst Sooner Rather Than Later

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock may be a bubble ready to burst as the global economy faces uncertain times.
  • The company's fundamentals are strong, but its rapid growth may be unsustainable.
  • Nvidia faces risks from U.S.-China tensions and a potential recession.
  • Nvidia Corporation stock is also highly overvalued.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been one of the biggest success stories in the past several years. It has been Wall Street's darling, and lots of analysts still seem to be highly optimistic on the prospects of it. I

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.06K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

R
Ronn1
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Comments (616)
Here is the counter argument here at SA:

seekingalpha.com/...
N
NeupaneHari
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Comments (1)
While I agree with the fact that it's way overvalued! Initiating new position at these level is insane buT speculative risk like geo political risk and potential recession doesn't not seems compelling to sell. As a value investor, I do like to short overvalued companies to hedge but this has been my headache! Hopefully market will correct its blue sky expectations and ridiculous premium for hyper growth stock and start appreciating based on performance and realistic expectation!!
j
johnnick3
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Comments (50)
NVIDIA is actually cheaper now than it was a year ago. It has been progressively getting cheaper quarter by quarter. Of the Magnificent 7 it is the least expensive stock.
J
JakerTrade
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
Comments (2.87K)
I don't pick tops on this particular stock. I've been wrong too many times. I couldn't enter new money at current technical levels, but no clear reversal patterns have shown in weekly charts or dailys - and putting in new highs off a six month consolidation. Still bullish on NVDA longer trend.
T
TheRagingBulll
Yesterday, 6:47 PM
Comments (2.85K)
May burst upwards to $700
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (1.55K)
PEG GAAP .31, industry median 1.10.
PEG non-GAAP 1.01, industry 2.01

long runway more likely given product importance.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (39.34K)
Thus, I issue a Buy rating on Nvidia Corporation stock.
C
Cxb16544
Yesterday, 6:26 PM
Comments (219)
Current Price: $531.40
Current Value: $678.85
NVDA has a current Value of $678.85 per share; compared to a Price of $531.40 per share, this stock is currently undervalued. Value is computed from forecasted earnings per share, forecasted earnings growth, profitability, interest, and inflation rates.

Good luck waiting for your bubble pop.
Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Comments (24.06K)
Thank you for citing my article. But, I see NVDA's potential at 649+ before it tops.
a
assassinoblu
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Comments (256)
anna, i didn’t read your article. there were many like yours written before this. they were all wrong.
D
DALJIT
Yesterday, 7:06 PM
Comments (28)
@assassinoblu Anna true
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.