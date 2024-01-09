Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sanofi (SNY) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

Jan. 09, 2024 5:35 PM ETSanofi (SNY) Stock, SNYNF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.94K Followers

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Hudson - Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Houman Ashrafian - Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development

Conference Call Participants

Richard Vosser - J.P. Morgan

Richard Vosser

Welcome there. Hi, welcome to the Sanofi Presentation at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European Pharma Analyst at J.P. Morgan. It's my great pleasure to introduce Paul Hudson, the CEO of Sanofi here.

Before I hand over to Paul, just remind you that if you put your hand up for questions when we get to the Q&A period.

Paul, welcome to the conference.

Paul Hudson

Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Richard. Good morning. Good afternoon. What a warm introduction, Richard. Great job. Really got me in the spirit of things. Fortunately, my content's good. You'll decide. No, it's fine. That's fine. So, it's a great pleasure for me to be here, to be sharing a little bit about what's going on at Sanofi. It's a real moment for the company, and we're very excited about what we're becoming and it's good to share it, because it's been a long time in the making and we really feel like we're demonstrating that we're the new Sanofi.

Maybe I'll start with this. One of my favorite slides. Take note, because we'll share some thinking about aspirations and where we may be and you know the rules. So, take a look at this.

So, when I joined the company in 2019, I really aspired to lead an organization that could be operating like this. We've had bumps in the road. It's not always been easy, not for any company, frankly. But we've really started to put together a real cadence, a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.