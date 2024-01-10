Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing: A Contrarian Buy Now After The Latest Incident? No, Here's Why

Jan. 10, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • In reaction to an explosive decompression on a 737 MAX 9 delivered to Alaska Airlines less than three months ago (no casualties), Boeing shares fell sharply.
  • The article discusses whether Alaska Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems or Boeing could be to blame for the incident.
  • I explain why I don't think BA stock is a compelling contrarian investment opportunity - even after a 13% drop from its 52-week high and despite good growth prospects.

Is Boeing Stock A Compelling Contrarian Investment Opportunity?

After a spectacular performance in late 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock had a difficult start to the new year. Investors were startled on Friday, January 5, by news that Alaska Airlines

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" under the article and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.
G
George6279
Today, 9:05 AM
After years of QC concerns, with mgm't no doubt focussed on them, it is obvious that the Boeing culture is the root cause. This can be addressed only by significant upper level changes starting with the BOD. Union contracts must be modified to include accountability standards that, if not met, can lead to termination. Pay must be linked directly to QC metrics. These are not easily achieved but are necessary
Equityhigher
Equityhigher
Today, 8:39 AM
BA has been on high alert within the organization ever since the MAX grounding.. nearly 3 years. I have to believe the organization had QC on high alert from the dude that cleans the toilets, to union stewards, to assembly, vendors, to CEO.
Djreef1966
Djreef1966
Today, 8:39 AM
Rad!!! Boeing blows doors!
A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:25 AM
Well, Boeing is a unionized company, and as such there is detailed records, indicating which union was responsible for the installation or the failed installation, and either even further detail is available as to which technicians were responsible for planes XYNZ. Time for Boeing to let the unions know that this lack of quality gets over.
@AZ BOY Yeah, it will take some time until the root cause is found but I consider it likely that it's in Boeing's assembly lines.
r
rockjcp
Today, 8:14 AM
While BA has to work with all regulators, Spirit and Alaska have much to answer for.
@rockjcp Are you referring, for example, to ALK's decision to keep the affected aircraft in service? What do you think SPR could be responsible for?
m
metal mike
Today, 8:11 AM
Is the author aware that the plugged door is removed at the Boeing site for access to install the seats and then reinstalled?......another potential root cause.
@metal mike I have tried to look at the incident from all three perspectives in a briefly manner. Just because I didn't mention the handling of the plugged door by BA employees during assembly doesn't mean I'm ruling that out as a root cause (btw. I did call into question the quality of manufacturing and the assembly line at Boeing).
v
vortex generator
Today, 9:02 AM
@metal mike Exactly Mike.
This ac was taken out of service on Dec 30 for a problem with the main cabin door. The latch was severely over torqued. Fault:Boeing

The current door plug. Those are removed by Boeing to install the interiors. Loose fittings are all Boeing. I would note that this is a door plug, not a plug door. That difference is significant, and points to a design flaw. Fault: Boeing

It is also noteworthy that Boeing did NOT find the loose bolts on the rudder system, it was an international airline that found them. Fault: Boeing

The unknown feature on the MAX where the flightdeck door opens on decomp...first, it was unknown,second,it is dangerous for the flightdeck crew. As noted, when it opened, the FO lost the headset, and the checklists blew away. Crew had trouble communicating with ATC. Fault: Boeing

Currently the MAX aircraft are operating under a safety directive on the anti-icing. The poorly designed system will not properly shutoff and the potential for a piece of the cowling to break off and hit the fuselage is high. Crew must remember to manually shut it off. Really?!?! This is the fix in place until the system is redesigned!. ...Boeing is trying to get the MAX 7 certified before fixing the issue. Airline pilots are not happy at all about this. Fault: Boeing
