I give a hold rating to Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN). While I am positive about the various aspects and implications of the Epic Pass program, I am holding off recommending a buy rating for MTN until the 2Q24 results. During which, I will be able to have a better view of how this is going to perform and whether MTN can actually meet or outperform its FY24 guidance. Remember that 2Q and 3Q pretty much determine the entire year’s performance. 1Q24 itself is not enough to extrapolate. Also, the current consumer spending environment is not exactly supportive of discretionary spending; hence, I am putting on a more conservative hat regarding MTN's near-term performance.

MTN is one of the largest ski resort operators in the world and owns or leases 41 mountain resorts and regional ski areas globally (1 of them pending completion of acquisition). Most of its resorts and ski areas are located in the states (mainly in Rockies and West Coast), and MTN does have some exposure to Australia (~9% of skiable acres) and Switzerland (pending competition of acquisition of Crans-Montana). MTN breaks down its P&L into 3 parts: marketing, lodging, and real estate. The Mountain segment is the focus here, as it accounts for 88% of total revenue and close to 100% of EBITDA. Within Mountain, lift revenue is one of the key drivers, representing 55% of total Mountain revenue. The other parts of the Mountain segment are split between ancillary items like ski school, ski rental, retail, and dining. MTN business is very seasonal as it is dependent on the weather, which impacts human traffic. As can be seen through the years, 2/3FQ is always the best performing season as there is winter, and the revenue saw a major decline in COVID as the population was not able to leave their homes. Knowing the nature of MTN's revenue profile, it was good to know that MTN ended the recent 1FQ with a total liquidity position of around $1.4B, consisting of $729M of cash and cash equivalents and ~$614M of availability under its revolvers. While MTN is in a net debt position of $2.1 billion ($2.8 billion gross debt minus $729 million cash), which is a net debt to EBITDA ratio of ~2.6x, most of it will mature in 2026, so there is still sufficient time for MTN to work down its debt and refinance it.

EPIC pass has a strong value proposition

The key aspect of MTN that I am fond of is its Epic Pass program. MTN launched the Epic Pass in 2008, and I believe because of that, the season pass revenue has not seen a single year of negative growth, except during COVID (FY20). The number of Epic passes sold also grew by a 25% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

The way I see it, consumers really like MTN’s Epic Pass because of the superior value proposition it offers. With just one pass, skiers will have unlimited access to multiple resorts and get to enjoy many other perks. What makes the Epic pass better is that it complements MTN’s M&A strategy. By continuously acquiring new sites, Epic Pass adopters have something to look forward to every year. In other words, MTN is constantly improving the embedded value proposition of the Epic Pass by adding new resorts to the network. This has provided MTN with a legitimate reason to raise prices every single year. Ever since the launch in 2008, the Epic Pass price has only gone one way up, from $579 in FY09 to $979 in FY21, until it has to cut prices in FY22 due to the weakening macro conditions. Not only does Epic Pass bring in more revenue, but it also gives MTN the flexibility to increase prices for non-pass tickets that are sold at the window. This has multiple positive impacts:

Epic Pass users feel that their purchase is more worth it because of the price delta. Non-pass ticket purchasers will be more inclined to purchase an Epic Pass given the increase in price. There will be fewer non-pass-ticket visitors, making the epic-user experience much better (less traffic).

Aside from the above, Epic Pass also gives MTN strong visibility into upcoming season revenue and traffic as it locks in skier commitment before the ski season starts. This significantly de-risks operations and cash flow from weather variability and therefore protects the company's short- and medium-term capital spending plans. Better cash flow visibility enables management to consistently deploy capital to keep its resorts and facilities fresh, enhance the guest experience, and protect guest loyalty. All of these help reinforce the consumer’s purchasing decision the following season, driving further penetration.

Crans-Montana acquisitions

I really like this acquisition, as it offers MTN a unique growth opportunity and an inroad into Europe. For many years, MTN has been a US-centric player, offering a lot of value to the US consumer. The Crans-Montana acquisition now enables MTN to include in its network Europe (Switzerland specifically), which I expect to create even more value for Pass Holders and guests around the world. More importantly, this agreement further increases MTN’s exposure to Europe, the largest ski market in the world, with 195 million skier visits annually. I believe this acquisition further anchors management's intention to expand in Europe, as this is a follow-up expansion after it entered the European region with its agreement to acquire a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun, a destination ski resort in Switzerland.

That said, near-term performance too early to turn bullish

For my near-term outlook, what was positive is that MTN reiterated its FY24 guidance. Based on what management has disclosed, so far, there have been 2.4 million committed guests in advance of the season across all regions (in the US, Australia, and Europe) in non-refundable advance commitment products. The total commitment from these 2.4 million guests amounts to over $900 million in revenue ($1.1 billion of FY24 revenue is effectively in the bag already, or ~30% of FY24 guided revenue). On top of that, with regards to the lodging side, management also cited solid bookings for the holiday and spring break. I take this as a good start to the fiscal year, but I will only turn more positive when MTN releases its results in 2Q24 and when management provides more color about how this season is going to perform (2Q24 earnings calls should provide more color about 3Q24, making it easier to model).

My model methodology focuses on FY24, and the revenue and EBITDA figures are based on management guidance. Historically, management guidance vs. its actual performance has been within a small margin of error (except for COVID), and hence, I think using management guidance is a good way of modeling the business as of what we have today (note that I am giving management the benefit of doubt here until the 2Q24 results are out). Based on management guidance, FY24 revenue should come in at $3.04 billion and EBITDA to come in at $940 million. Historically, MTN has traded in a range between 11x forward EBITDA and 17x forward EBITDA. The average is 14x. Currently, MTN is trading at 11x, which I think is because of the uncertainty about how this season is going to perform. I think a lot of investors are worried that FY24 will see a replay of FY23, where growth decelerated by a big margin (from 32% to 14%). Importantly, 3Q23 (ended 30th April) saw only 5.2% growth, which I believe was reflective of consumers cutting discretionary spend due to the rising rates situation. With rates still sitting at a recent high, consumers could further cut discretionary spending this year, thereby impacting MTN. Given the uncertainty, I am playing it safe by assuming MTN will continue to trade at 11x forward EBITDA for the near term.

At 11x forward EBITDA, my target price is $236, or a 10% upside. Personally, I do not find this 10% upside attractive given the near-term uncertainty. As such, I am recommending a hold rating.

Further downside could be due to a worsening macroeconomic situation, where consumers further tighten their discretionary spending budget. In this case, I think it is very likely that consumers will cut it off their list, given that it is quite expensive. Another round of COVID lockdown could also punish MTH business performance and stock, as there will be an exodus of visitors again.

My recommendation for MTN is a hold rating. While the Epic Pass program offers a strong value proposition and recent acquisitions like Crans-Montana open doors for European expansion, I'm cautious due to uncertainties in the near term. I reiterate the point that MTN business is heavily dependent on 2Q and 3Q performance to determine yearly results. This coupled with the weak consumer spending environment, makes me hold off my bullish view until I gain further insights into how this season's performance is. Hence, I await 2Q24 results for a clearer outlook.